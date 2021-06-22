Delta Air Lines : Newest Delta Sky Club opens in Fort Lauderdale as customers return to the skies

Soaring floor-to-ceiling windows with runway views, thoughtful interior touches, regional artwork and a central, mezzanine-level location are just a few of the highlights that guests can look forward to in Delta's newest Club.

Opening June 23 in Broward County's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), the new Delta Sky Club is among the latest enhancements to open for guests in Terminal 2, which is nearing the completion of a multi-year modernization project. The $153 million modernization project, expected to be substantially completed this fall, will include a 33,000 square-foot terminal expansion with new waiting areas and seating, more dining and shopping options, and security checkpoint enhancements, among other upgrades.

The Club is also one of the first Delta Sky Club locations to safely reintroduce its signature hot food offerings after suspending those options at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fresh and healthy fare will include breakfast favorites, regional specialties and an all-day selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, quick snacks and indulgent desserts. The Club's award-winning beverage program will offer a rotating selection of seasonal, premium cocktails for guests over 21 to enjoy from the bar.

'This much-anticipated opening of our beautiful new Delta Sky Club is the latest investment we are making for our loyal guests,' said Claude Roussel, Managing Director - Delta Sky Club. 'Guests can expect all of our services and amenities to be delivered with the utmost care, including hot menu selections as we safely reopen our self-serve food stations in all Clubs throughout the year.'

With the support and guidance of Delta's Chief Health Officer, the continued mask requirement and increasing vaccination rates nationwide, hot food items in self-serve food stations will roll out to additional Clubs in stages, beginning with Delta's hub locations and the newly opened Fort Lauderdale Club. A phased roll-out for the entire network will continue through the end of the year, in adherence to local and state regulations.

As Delta Sky Clubs begin to look more familiar to guests, they can rest assured knowing guest health and safety is at the forefront of every decision. Delta Sky Clubs continue to wipe down high-touch areas, offer hand sanitizer dispensers and require employees and guests to wear face masks at all times, in accordance with federal law. Clubs will also supply gloves as an optional layer of protection for guests at self-serve food stations.

With the opening of the Fort Lauderdale Club, all of Delta's Clubs will be reopened by the end of June. After relaxing in Delta's newest Club, South Florida travelers can catch one of Delta's 32 average daily departures from Fort Lauderdale to 10 cities, including eight Delta stations that offer onward connections: Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, New York-JFK, New York-LaGuardia, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Raleigh Durham, Salt Lake City and new daily service to Los Angeles. To explore destinations and deals, check out the Delta Discover Map.

As a part of a long-term effort to expand the award-winning Delta Sky Club experience across Delta's network, Tokyo's Haneda International Airport will see a new Club later this year, with highly anticipated Clubs at Los Angeles International and New York-LaGuardia soon to follow in 2022. Over the past several years, Delta has opened new Clubs at Salt Lake City International Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and opened a refreshed Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Delta continues to give customers more ways to reclaim the joy of travel. Learn more about what the airline is doing to make it easy to plan upcoming travel, earn Medallion Status and enjoy the trip.