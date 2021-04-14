Delta Air Lines : Snack on! Five ways to safely sip and snack on your next Delta flight

Beginning Wednesday, Delta is bringing sips and treats back onboard all Delta flights. Safety remains our top priority, so we've added some new service processes and protocols with guidance from our partners at Mayo Clinic. Changes include introducing contactless payment onboard, replacing beverage pour service with single-serve cans and continuing to provide hand sanitizing stations across the travel journey.

Here are five ways for customers to safely enjoy drinks and snacks onboard:

1. Mask up - it's a must!

Delta continues to require masks on board in compliance with federal law, so it's essential to mask up in between bites and sips. Here's how:

2. Sip responsibly

Reducing touchpoints during beverage service means everyone gets their own can! Customers now can choose between 7.5-ounce Coca-Cola mini-cans of favorites like Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Seagram's Ginger Ale - that can be opened immediately or saved for later - in Main Cabin and Delta Comfort+ on domestic flights within North America, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktailsare also making their debut for customers 21 years and older to enjoy responsibly. Tip Top offers pre-prepared, canned cocktails developed by bartender and James Beard finalist Miles Macquarrie. The classic, ready-to-enjoy drinks are available in all cabins.

3. Breathe easy

Keeping the air clean and safe during flight is one of Delta's most important layers of protection, and we've focused on ensuring clean air onboard by replacing our industrial-grade HEPA filters twice as often as recommended. HEPA air filters extract more than 99.99 percent of particles, including coronaviruses.

According to a Georgia Tech study, aircraft cabins in flight have lower levels of particles than other indoor spaces such as stores, restaurants and offices. So breathe easy - with your mask on, of course - the next time you fly with us.

4. Frequently sanitize and wash hands

Washing and sanitizing hands and avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth continues to be essential to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.

Delta offers hand sanitizing stations across the travel journey as well as onboard. Purell wipes are given out to customers at boarding, and we've reduced touchpoints between customers and employees by offering contactless payment for all onboard sales.

5. Catch a movie or show while enjoying salty, sweet and wellness-focused treats

A refreshed snack lineup now features wellness-focused treats like almonds and Clif Bars to give customers a boost while traveling. Other options include Goldfish crackers and Delta's signature Biscoff cookies that will satisfy any sweet or salty craving.

Customers can munch while watching iconic classics and new releases on recently updated in-flight entertainment onboard. Delta recently launched an all-new suite of curated content on Delta Studio, featuring must-watch movies and TV shows from top studios.

Learn moreabout Delta's new in-flight service, food and beverage options, and our partnership with Mayo Clinic to offer safer service.

Download food and beverage service b-roll at the link here.