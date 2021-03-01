Delta Air Lines : TechOps wins marquis category honors from MRO industry standard bearer for excellence

Delta TechOps' Maintenance Repair and Overhaul business won The145's Annual Top Shop Award for Best Total Solutions Provider

Top Shop Awards are determined by votes among Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) customers

Delta TechOps recently won the 2021 marquis category of The 145's Top Shop Awards for Best Total Solutions Provider, recognizing North America's largest MRO business for its quality of service, vision, exceptional turn-around times, competitive pricing and excellent customer relations.

This is the eighth consecutive year Delta TechOps has won a Top Shop award. Each award is designated by vote from MRO leaders and customers across the industry, resulting in Delta TechOps winning the 2021 Best Total Solutions Provider award with more than 60 percent of the vote.

'Congratulations to TechOps people around the world whose unwavering commitment to industry-best service and dedication to safety, efficiency and excellence for our MRO customers drove this win,' said Delta's Mike Moore, S.V.P. - MRO Services Group. 'Our teams are committed to being there for our more than 150 MRO customers as the industry continues to navigate through the pandemic.'

Delta TechOps leaders and employees will officially accept the award this spring at the MRO Americas conference in Orlando.

About Delta TechOps

Delta TechOps is the largest airline maintenance, repair and overhaul provider in North America. In addition to supplying maintenance and engineering support for Delta's large fleet of aircraft, Delta TechOps provides high-quality service to more than 150 other aviation and airline customers around the world and has developed strategic partnerships for next-generation engines with Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce.

The organization specializes in high-skill work such as engines, components, hangar and line maintenance. Delta TechOps employs thousands of aviation maintenance professionals and is one of the world's most-experienced providers with more than 90 years of aviation experience.