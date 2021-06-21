Delta Air Lines : Trans-Atlantic travel continues to return; flights to Amsterdam, Lisbon and Frankfurt now open to U.S. travelers

The Netherlands, Germany and Portugal reopen to U.S. travelers

Delta operating more flights to Amsterdam than any other U.S. airline

Italy eliminates COVID-tested travel protocol; fully vaccinated travelers can enter without additional requirements

After more than a year of restrictions on international travel, Europe is reopening for U.S. leisure and other non-essential travelers - with the Netherlands, Germany and Portugal being the latest countries to welcome back those seeking new adventures or reconnecting with loved ones.

Beginning June 24, the Netherlands will open to all U.S. travelers without testing, vaccination, or quarantine requirements. Portugal announced its reopening on June 15, requiring travelers to present a negative 72-hour PCR/NAAT test or a negative 24-hour antigen test upon entry.

Italy has also eased its entry requirements alongside Germany - customers can provide either proof of vaccination, a negative antigen/PCR/molecular test result within 48 hours from arrival or proof of COVID-19 recovery. As such, Delta has ended its pioneering COVID-testing protocol for all Italy flights effective June 21, and upcoming flights will now follow the standard entry requirements.

Customers venturing across the pond can easily connect to Delta's Amsterdam hub with over 50 weekly flights from nearly every U.S. hub by July 7: Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK, Seattle and Salt Lake City - making Delta the largest U.S. airline serving the Netherlands. Delta's longtime partnership with KLM has also helped the airline maintain AMS service since the beginning of the pandemic, keeping a vital gateway open for essential travelers connecting across Europe.

On Aug. 1, Delta returns to Lisbon with daily service from New York-JFK, more than a year since pausing flights due to COVID-19.

Delta will also continue operating nonstop daily service between Atlanta and Frankfurt. Customers can connect from almost 150 U.S. cities to Delta's largest hub, providing multiple opportunities for a one-stop departure to Germany's busiest airport.

Open Destinations in Europe

Here's a snapshot of the European destinations that are currently open or that will open throughout the summer to vaccinated travelers and/or travelers with negative tests. See Delta's Return to International Travel page for details specific to each destination

Destinations Schedule Details Amsterdam, Netherlands Twice-daily from ATL on Airbus A350-900 and A330-300, increasing to three times a day July 7

Daily from DTW on A350-900

Daily from JFK and SEA on A330-900

Five times a week from BOS and MSP on A330-300 (MSP increases to daily July 7)

Three times a week from SLC on A330-200, increasing to five July 7 Frankfurt, Germany Daily from ATL on Airbus A330-300 Lisbon, Portugal Resuming four times a week from JFK on Aug. 1 on Boeing 767-300ER Paris, France Three-times-weekly MSP service begins July 7 on A330-300

Twice-daily service from ATL on Airbus A350-900 and A330-300

Daily service from JFK on Airbus A330-300

Three-times-weekly service from DTW on Boeing 767-300ER Nice, France Three-times-weekly service from JFK begins July 8 on Boeing 767-400 Dubrovnik, Croatia New four-times-weekly service from JFK begins July 2 on Boeing 767-300ER Athens, Greece New daily service from ATL begins July 2 on Airbus A330-300 Twice-daily service from JFK on Airbus A330-300 Reykjavik, Iceland New service from BOS on Boeing 757-200

Service from JFK on Boeing 757-200, upgrading to 767-300ER from July 2

Daily service from MSP on Boeing 757-200 Milan, Italy Daily service from JFK on A330-300 Rome, Italy New service from BOS begins Aug. 5 on A330-300

Daily service from ATL on Airbus A330-300

Three-times-weekly service from JFK on Airbus A330, increasing to daily July 1 Venice, Italy Three-times-weekly from JFK begins July 2 on Boeing 767-300ER

Five-times-weekly service from ATL begins Aug. 5 on Boeing 767 Barcelona, Spain Four-times-weekly service from ATL begins Aug. 5 on Boeing 767-300ER

Three-times-weekly service from JFK on Boeing 767-300ER, increasing to daily Aug. 5 Madrid, Spain Three-times weekly from ATL begins Aug. 5

Daily service from JFK on Boeing 767-300ER

Flights to Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain are operated in partnership with Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. Our flights to Italy are operated in conjunction with Alitalia. This schedule, including routes and frequency, remains subject to change.

Delta Discover Map

As the European Union takes steps toward reopening borders, it is up to individual member countries to decide when and how to lift their restrictions. Customers are encouraged to review entry requirements, including whether a vaccination certificate or negative COVID-19 test is required, on the Delta Discover Map or check the official government website of their destination country.

Delta also continues to operate service to other trans-Atlantic markets where additional entry restrictions apply.

Delta is giving customers even more ways to reclaim the joy of travel, all underpinned by our science-backed health and safety efforts. Learn more about what the airline is doing to make it easy to plan upcoming international travel, manage entry restrictions and earn Medallion Status.