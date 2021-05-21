Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Air Lines : announces Dan Janki as new E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer (Form 8-K)

05/21/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delta announces Dan Janki as new E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer

Delta continues to build out its leadership team as it flies into the recovery, with Dan Janki joining the airline as its new E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer.

As the airline's top leader in finance, Dan will oversee financial reporting, the controller organization, corporate audit, financial planning, fleet and TechOps supply chain, fuel management, including Delta's refinery, investor relations, supply chain management and treasury. In addition, corporate strategy will report to Dan. He also will join the Delta Leadership Committee.

Dan joins Delta from General Electric, where he is currently the Senior Vice President and CEO of GE Power Portfolio. He has more than 25 years of experience at GE in a wide variety of senior roles.

'Dan is known for his close working relationship with his teams and a strong customer focus,' Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees. 'He shares our spirit of innovation and collaboration, and our values of servant leadership, honesty, integrity and respect for all.'

'I'm thrilled to join Delta's talented team, renowned for its innovative, collaborative and people-centric culture. As a longtime frequent flyer and corporate business partner, I have a deep appreciation for Delta's strong commitment to its customers, and its reliable and trusted service,' Dan said. 'I'm also immensely grateful to my colleagues and friends at GE, and I wish them continued success as I look forward to getting to know my new colleagues at Delta.'

In his memo, Ed thanked Gary Chase and Bill Carroll for their exceptional leadership as interim co-CFOs. 'Their collaboration and support of our world-class Finance organization has been instrumental in our progression through the recovery,' he said. 'I'm proud of the great work of our finance team throughout the pandemic and how they have positioned Delta to emerge stronger.'

Dan, who lives in Atlanta with his wife, Terri, and three children, will join Delta effective July 12, 2021.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
08:21aDelta Air names GE exec Janki as CFO
RE
08:15aDELTA AIR LINES  : announces Dan Janki as new E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer..
PU
08:13aDELTA AIR LINES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
08:09aDELTA AIR LINES  : announces Dan Janki as new E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer
PU
05:04a'I CARRY THE WEIGHT OF EVERY IMMIGRA : ' How Amal Yusuf is the Delta Difference
AQ
05/20&LSQUO;I CARRY THE WEIGHT OF EVERY I : ' How Amal Yusuf is the Delta Difference
PU
05/20U.S. lawmakers to propose tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel
RE
05/20AMERICAN AIRLINES  : U.S. lawmakers to propose tax credit for sustainable aviati..
RE
05/20DELTA AIR LINES  : launches ‘Gaining Altitude' with first guest, Tristan W..
PU
05/19DELTA AIR LINES  : to present at the Wolfe Transportation and Industrials Confer..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 746 M - -
Net income 2021 -435 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 949 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -68,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 046 M 29 046 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 54,85 $
Last Close Price 45,41 $
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
William Charles Carroll Co-Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Controller
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.93%29 046
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.26%22 112
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.27.38%17 826
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.93%17 273
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.53%14 500
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.20.03%13 495