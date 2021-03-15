Delta Air Lines : extends travel waiver for Colorado due to winter weather

Latest update, March 15 at 1:15 p.m. ET:

Where: Colorado Springs, CO; Denver, CO; Grand Junction, CO

When: March 12-17, 2021

Due to winter weather in the Colorado area, Delta has extended its previously issued a travel waiver, now effective through March 17, 2021.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the storm and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers.

Previous update, March 11 at 11:30 a.m. ET:

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Colorado area, Delta has issued a travel waiver effective March 12-15, 2021. The weather system is expected to last Friday afternoon through late Sunday night, with high accumulations of snow predicted at up to 24 inches in Denver and reaching as much as 48 inches in certain mountain elevations.

