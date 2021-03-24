Log in
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

Delta Air Lines : partners with Lyft to support vaccine access by funding rides for those in need

03/24/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
Delta is joining Lyft's nationwide program to provide rides to vaccination sites for those in need. Through May 31, 2021, Delta will award a one-time bonus of 250 miles to the first 15,000 Delta SkyMiles Members who make a ride donation of $5 or more via their linked Lyft profile.

This partnership is one more way Delta is steadfastly supporting vaccination efforts and building on our long-standing commitment to protect our communities.

'Delta is proud to support vaccination access through our partnership with Lyft and other impactful efforts,' said Prashant Sharma, Vice President - Loyalty, for Delta, in a Lyft release. 'The Delta Flight Museum adjacent to our Atlanta headquarters is one of Georgia's four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, and Delta is also enabling vaccine shipments at home and around the world, with Delta Cargo teams enhancing existing pharmaceutical delivery protocols to support safe, swift distribution. All of this builds on our longstanding commitment to protect the health of our customers, employees and communities.'

Lyft recently launched a 'Fund a Ride' program in which people can donate to pay for rides to help low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities get to a vaccine administration site.

'I am energized by the continued rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, and while millions are already vaccinated, we must ensure that those most at risk are not left behind,' said Lyft Co-Founder and President John Zimmer. 'That's why I am proud to expand our Vaccine Access program, bringing together longstanding Lyft partners and their members to help provide transportation access so that our parents, grandparents, and loved ones won't need to worry about how they'll make their vaccine appointment.'

Lyft will work with nonprofit partners including United Way and NAACP to coordinate the rides. For more information, visit Delta.com.

To register for drive-through COVID-19 vaccination at the Delta Flight Museum vaccination site in Atlanta, visit myvaccinegeorgia.com.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 19:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
