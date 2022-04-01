Delta Air Lines : new A321neo narrowbody debuts on Boston routes beginning in May 2022

Fuel-efficient aircraft elevates the customer experience as projected demand for travel grows in the years ahead.

Delta customers will soon begin seeing the first routes to feature the airline's new A321neo aircraft. The experience-rich, fuel-efficient narrowbody jet arrived in Atlanta last week, and beginning tomorrow, customers may purchase tickets on the first flights the aircraft is designated to operate.

A321neo-operated flights are set to depart from Delta's hub at Boston Logan International, bound for San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), San Diego (SAN) and Denver (DEN). The new aircraft will first depart for San Francisco on May 20 and then debut on existing flights to Seattle beginning August 11.

Delta will continue to take delivery of additional A321neos through the fall, and those new aircraft will also serve San Diego and Denver from Boston (new routes that launch July 11) starting August 20.

"Boston is getting Delta's latest and greatest with this new state-of-the-art A321neo," said Joe Esposito, Delta's S.V.P. - Network Planning. "With a new First Class seat design, tons of entertainment options and fast-streaming Wi-Fi, the experience is closer to your personal media room or home-away-from-home office. As we continue building Boston as a premier hub and international gateway, we're committed to offering customers superior products and experiences like these, along with significant choice and better convenience when making their travel plans."

The aircraft's comfortable cabin configuration features thoughtful touches throughout, including a new, domestic First Class seat design with larger, improved privacy space, a sturdier tray table, and more stowage space for personal items, as well as enhanced memory-foam seat cushions in all cabins.

Customers can enjoy Delta's industry-leading seatback entertainment on board, with the airline introducing an expanded library of content on new delivery A321neos with 50 percent more hit movies, TV shows and music than other aircraft in its fleet. Access to fast-streaming Wi-Fi and power ports are available at each seat, along with spacious overhead bins and state-of-the-art HEPA cabin air filtration systems throughout.

Delta's newest fleet also helps to reinforce the company's position as an industry leader in environmental sustainability. Powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines, the A321neo offers 20% better fuel efficiency over Delta's current A321ceos.

Here is the complete schedule for the A321neo's first flights:

Boston to San Francisco BOS SFO 321neo Start Date 8:29 AM 12:35 PM May 20, 2022 12:00 PM 3:31 PM Sept. 12, 2022* 5:00 PM 9:15 PM May 20, 2022

San Francisco to Boston SFO BOS 321neo Start Date 7:00 AM 3:41 PM Sept. 12, 2022* 1:45 PM 10:35 PM May 20, 2022 10:25 PM 7:14 AM May 20, 2022

*3rd trip is new, starting on Sept. 12, 2022

Boston to Seattle BOS SEA 321neo Start Date 7:05 AM 10:35 AM Sept. 20, 2022 11:30 AM 2:45 PM Oct. 20, 2022 6:20 PM 9:38 PM Aug. 11, 2022

Seattle to Boston SEA BOS 321neo Start Date 7:20 AM 3:49 PM Aug. 11, 2022 3:35 PM 11:57 PM Oct. 20, 2022 11:05 PM 7:25 AM Sept. 20, 2022

Boston to San Diego BOS SAN 321neo Start Date 4:45 PM 8:08 PM Aug. 20, 2022*

San Diego to Boston SAN BOS 321neo Start Date 9:45 PM 6:35 AM Aug. 20, 2022*

*New route starting July 11, 2022; will operate on A321neo starting August 20

Boston to Denver BOS DEN 321neo Start Date 7:10 AM 9:52 AM Aug. 20, 2022*

Denver to Boston DEN BOS 321neo Start Date 11:02 AM 5:07 PM Aug. 20, 2022*

*New route starting July 11, 2022; will operate on A321neo starting August 20

Delta is accelerating its vision to transform travel into a more personalized, seamless and premium experience that's better for our customers, their journeys and our world. From flying new, state-of-the-art aircraft to offering thoughtful products and services onboard to opening the airports of the future, Delta is elevating the customer experience and building loyalty through best-in-class service and investments across the travel ribbon.

Delta is Boston's No. 1 global airline and will operate up to 155 daily nonstop flights to 53 destinations this summer, a more than 20% increase in capacity since its pre-pandemic height in October 2019. By mid-August, Delta will serve each of Boston's 20 most popular markets nonstop, including launching new nonstop service to five additional destinations: Tel Aviv (TLV), Athens (ATH), Baltimore (BWI), Denver (DEN) and San Diego (SAN).

Delta's A321neos will be equipped with total seating for 194 customers with 20 in First Class, 42 in Delta Comfort+ and 132 in the Main Cabin. The new aircraft will be deployed primarily across Delta's extensive domestic network, complementing the Airbus A321ceo fleet of more than 125 aircraft.

Delta has purchase commitments for a total of 155 A321neos and will take delivery of these aircraft through 2027, mostly from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama. In total, Delta now has 235 new aircraft purchase commitments, including both widebody and narrowbody jets - reinforcing Delta's strategic fleet objectives to boost operational simplification and drive productivity.