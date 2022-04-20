Delta Air Lines : new Terminal 3 at LAX, featuring show-stopping Sky Club, now open

On April 20, the first phase of the new Delta Sky Way at LAX officially opened to customers, along with the terminal's new, premier Delta Sky Club. The joint $2.3 billion investment in partnership with Los Angeles World Airports is slated for completion next year.

By Jessica Merrill, Corporate Communications

The first phase of the Delta Sky Way at LAX is now open to customers - nearly 18 months ahead of schedule. And when LAX customers visit the new Delta terminal, they'll have more than just a streamlined check-in experience and gleaming new facilities to look forward to. The new Delta Sky Club at LAX, located on the departures level between T2 and T3, features premium design and awe-inspiring views and promises to offer an unparalleled lounge experience for customers with Club access.

"Planning for this Delta Sky Club began back in 2018 and every detail - from the seating to the food and beverage offerings to the premium design - was selected to create a one-of-a-kind experience for guests," said Claude Roussel, Managing Director - Delta Sky Club. "Whether guests visit the new Delta Sky Club to dine, work or simply enjoy the views, they'll find much to love in this world-class lounge for a world-class airport."

At over 30,000 square feet, the Delta Sky Club at LAX Sky Way is one of the largest in the Delta network, with ample space for guests to retreat, relax and recharge.

The journey begins in the majestic downstairs lobby, where guests can check themselves in at one of five self-service kiosk stations. These kiosks are designed for ease of use and will speed up Club access for guests. (The larger of the two Delta Sky Clubs on T2 will remain open; with both Clubs operational, approximately 800 guests will be able to enjoy the lounges simultaneously.)

Once checked in, guests will ascend the monumental staircase or escalators, passing beneath dazzling ceiling fixtures modeled after ocean waves before arriving at the custom wood-screened area that marks the Club's entrance.

The lounge is outfitted with seating options to accommodate a wide variety of travelers, including private phone booths for quiet work and theater-style seating for viewing the media wall. Club restroom amenities have been optimized for guest comfort and privacy and include a nursing room, oversized family restrooms and eight spacious showers managed via a virtual queuing system.

The Club includes a wide range of seating options.

Spacious shower rooms are well appointed to meet guests' needs.

Throughout the Club are hidden gems designed to delight. One such gem is the Coffee Grotto, a nook that offers a glamorous peek into the ambience of Hollywood's Golden Age with an exquisite mosaic mural featuring glass tiles imported from Italy.

The Gallery at LAX features pieces curated through Delta Sky Club's art program and include digital creations, sculpture and large-scale mixed media works featuring local L.A. artists.

The crown jewel of the Club is the Sky Deck, a year-round, all-weather terrace where guests can enjoy drinks from the premium bar and panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills.

The premium Club bar extends to the year-round outdoor Sky Deck.

Throughout the lounge, guests can enjoy multiple food buffet and beverage centers that feature a seasonally inspired selection of fresh items, with options for dining in and quick snacks for customers on the go.

In addition to the regular menu rotation, the Club will feature special food and beverage programming that shines a spotlight on local makers and restaurant talent. Through the Fresh Farm program, Delta partners with local artisans to highlight handcrafted, regionally made food and beverage products in a weekly activation similar to a farmer's market pop-up.

Beginning June 1, Delta Sky Club's Local Flavor program will give customers a taste of regional cuisine through its partnership with emerging local chefs. Local Flavor showcases hometown chefs on a quarterly rotating basis, highlighting some of their most popular recipes for visitors passing through. The first featured Local Flavor chef at the new LAX Delta Sky Club is Akira Back, a Michelin Star chef known for his creative interpretations of Asian cuisine with an American influence.

Delta's state-of-the-art Sky Way at LAX will transform the travel experience for customers from the moment they arrive. Beginning April 20, LAX visitors will experience:

A centralized headhouse that consolidates check-in, security and baggage claim

32 self-serve kiosks and 46 check-in positions

A 250-foot digital backwall featuring wayfinding information in English and Spanish, Delta Sky Club volume and flight and gate information

Five baggage claim carousels (one remaining carousel will open in just a few weeks)

Seven new security lanes (with a total of 14 operational by late summer)

Additional milestones will be unveiled throughout the year, including three departure gates debuting just in time for the summer travel season. Also this summer, qualifying customers departing LAX can opt in to use their digital identity when going through security--meaning they can use facial recognition technology to move to their gate, without having to show ID or remove items from their bags. When the terminal opens, this technology will be available at check-in and bag drop locations; functionality will later expand to security lanes and departure gates.

Upon completion in 2023, Terminals 2 and 3 will be a consolidated 27-gate, 1.2-million-square-foot complex that connects Terminals 2 and 3 to the Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B), enabling quick post-security connections to Delta and Delta partner-operated flights. Delta, LAX's largest global and leading carrier, has long been committed to modernizing and upgrading the airport experience for customers at its West Coast hub, where the airline offers over 140 daily flights to 53 destinations around the world.

As the airline grows its presence at its Southern California hub and in the Los Angeles community at large, Delta looks forward to welcoming customers to a journey that is more intuitive, efficient, easy to navigate and enjoyable than ever before.