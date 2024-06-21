Routes & Destinations

Delta's new nonstop Orlando-to-London Heathrow flight takes off this winter

Four weekly flights from the Sunshine State will operate this winter to London Heathrow.

Staff Writer

Jun 21, 2024 10:00am

Floridians can now enjoy greater connectivity to Europe with new seasonal service from Orlando to London Heathrow starting Oct. 26. With the addition of this route, Orlando will become Delta's only direct service from the Sunshine State to the U.K and Delta's 8th destination served nonstop from London for the winter season. Delta's new route will also compliment Virgin Atlantic's existing Orlando to London Heathrow daily service.

Additionally, the new route from Orlando (MCO) to London Heathrow (LHR) bolsters Delta's expanding network between Florida and Europe, with current winter service from Orlando to Amsterdam and the newly announced service from Tampa to Amsterdam.

"In partnership with Virgin Atlantic, our new route between Orlando and London seamlessly connects two diverse destinations, offering customers a wealth of experiences on both sides of the Atlantic," said Matteo Curcio, Delta's Senior Vice President for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. "Floridians can explore London's historic landmarks like Buckingham Palace and enjoy world-class dining, while Londoners can escape to the sunny beaches and world-famous attractions of Orlando."

This seasonal route will operate four times weekly until Mar. 29 using an A330-900neo featuring Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin experiences. Customers can expect Delta's best-in-class service and a uniquely premium onboard experience as they travel across the Atlantic. Delta One customers can stretch out in a lie-flat seat and enjoy premium amenities like plush bedding made from recycled plastic bottles, more beverage options and a seasonal chef-curated four-course meal. Customers flying in Delta Premium Select will have more space to relax and stretch out, with a wider seat, deeper recline, an adjustable footrest and leg rest.

All customers can enjoy a wide selection of in-flight entertainment options via Delta Studio movies, TV series, music, podcasts and more - as well as onboard Wi-Fi and free mobile messaging to stay connected. As Delta continues carrying out its industry-leading commitment to bringing free, streaming-quality connectivity to its entire global fleet, Wi-Fi service may vary on flights as the airline transitions each aircraft to the necessary equipment. Customers can visit delta.com/wifi to find the specific Wi-Fi service offered on their flight.

Delta's flights to and from the U.K. are operated in conjunction with joint venture partners Virgin Atlantic, Air France and KLM. Together, Delta and Virgin Atlantic will operate up to 187 weekly flights from London Heathrow to 14 destinations in the U.S. this winter, including Miami, Tampa and Orlando in Florida and Delta's hubs in Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, New York-JFK, Seattle and Salt Lake City. Additionally, Virgin Atlantic operates year-round service from Manchester and seasonal service from Edinburgh to Orlando.

For more information and to book flights, visit delta.com.