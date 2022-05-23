Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 12:37:06 pm EDT
39.44 USD   +2.07%
12:27pDELTA AIR LINES : partners to create one-of-a-kind facility at MSP, supporting travel equity and training
PU
09:06aDELTA AIR LINES : Watch and learn with MasterClass on Delta Studio
PU
08:58aPratt & Whitney GTF Engines Power Inaugural A321neo Flight by Delta Air Lines
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Air Lines : partners to create one-of-a-kind facility at MSP, supporting travel equity and training

05/23/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The new, one-of-a-kind Travel Confidently MSP Education Center officially opened its doors on May 23. The facility will enhance the Navigating MSP program by providing flyers with sensory, physical or cognitive disabilities, those with fear of flying, and service dogs a place to experience and become familiar with an aircraft cabin in a serene setting.

Customers participating in the Navigating MSP program at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport can now take part in a unique, try-before-you-fly mock cabin experience, aimed to support travel equity through a new, innovative pre-flight experience and training facility.

The new Travel Confidently MSP Education Center officially opened its doors on May 23, thanks to the donations, contributions and hard work of Delta Air Lines, The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) and the Airport Foundation MSP.

This one-of-a-kind facility, located near gate C16 in Terminal 1 at MSP, will enhance the Navigating MSP program by providing flyers with sensory, physical or cognitive disabilities, those with fear of flying, and service dogs a place to experience and become familiar with an aircraft cabin in a serene setting. It will also allow airport public safety professionals and airline support crews to further train in a realistic setting.

"We're grateful for our ongoing partnership with the MAC and Airport Foundation MSP, who have furthered Delta's efforts to create a world that is more inclusive and accessible for all," said Mary Loeffelholz, Delta's Vice President of Operations at MSP. "Giving back to our community is deeply rooted in Delta's beliefs and values, and through the work of our people, we are very much looking forward to the ways that this facility will impact the MSP community."

The new space includes a permanently installed 33-foot-long mock aircraft cabin and 42 aircraft seats, donated by Delta, thanks to the innovative thinking of Delta First Officer Richard Kargel.

Upon learning that the wooden aircraft cabin, previously used to train Flight Attendants and Pilots emergency evacuation procedures, was being replaced, Kargel knew there was an opportunity to repurpose the narrow-bodied trainer and its many components for a cause near and dear to his heart.

"My son, Shane, has autism, so I knew just how much a facility like this could improve the travel experience for him and so many others that live with sensory, cognitive or physical disabilities," Kargel said. "With the full support of Delta leadership, along with the MAC's vision for enhanced customer experiences, this idea became a reality in a way I never imagined. This facility gives us an opportunity to show people who never thought that they would travel, that it is possible. It gives families and flyers hope."

In addition to the cabin, the Arts@MSP program, a joint program of the MAC and the Airport Foundation MSP, facilitated a community art project to enhance the visual experience of the new space. With this, the area became a blank canvas for local youth artists - Ethan Nevalainen, Athena Ali, Greta Kotz and Taylan De Johnette - from Juxtaposition Arts to create a stunning piece of artwork called "Equanimity," which creates a relaxing and welcome atmosphere for the space.

The Travel Confidently MSP Education will be used to support MSP and community programs including:

  • Navigating MSP: This program, offered by the MAC in partnership with the Airport Foundation MSP, Autism Society of MN and Fraser, offers free practice runs through the airport and on aircraft for children and adults who may experience discomfort when flying. This facility will be used when an actual aircraft is not available.
  • Service animals: Service animal trainers or owners in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region will be able to reserve use of this facility when they need to practice boarding and travel procedures with their service animals in preparation for a real flight.
  • Public safety: MSP firefighters and police will be able to train to respond to passengers or crew emergencies on aircraft.
  • Airport services: Wheelchair service providers will be able to train to assist passengers who use aisle chairs in boarding or de-boarding aircraft, and cabin crew will be able to train to assist customers with use of on-board wheelchairs, designed for passengers to move to and from the lavatory.

"We are always looking for ways to build travel equity," said MAC Chair Rick King. "It's easy to take air travel for granted, but for many it presents unique challenges and requires different resources. The Travel Confidently MSP Education Center is one more way we can provide resources to the community and lower the barriers to flying for as many people as possible."

Travelers can inquire about how to participate in these pre-flight experiences by registering with the Navigating MSP program.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 16:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
12:27pDELTA AIR LINES : partners to create one-of-a-kind facility at MSP, supporting travel equi..
PU
09:06aDELTA AIR LINES : Watch and learn with MasterClass on Delta Studio
PU
08:58aPratt & Whitney GTF Engines Power Inaugural A321neo Flight by Delta Air Lines
AQ
05/20DELTA AIR LINES : issues travel waiver due to forecast weather in Southern, Northeastern U..
PU
05/20DELTA AIR LINES : A321neo lifts off on inaugural flight from Boston
PU
05/20Delta partners with SKY express to offer more travel options between the US and Greek I..
AQ
05/19MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 19, 2022
05/18Delta people escort WWII vets to Normandy D-Day ceremony
AQ
05/16Central District Of California Finds Federal Standards Preempt State Law Negligence-Bas..
AQ
05/16JetBlue goes hostile to buy Spirit Airlines after rejection
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 524 M - -
Net income 2022 1 377 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 770 M 24 770 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 38,64 $
Average target price 54,43 $
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Vice President-Finance & Controller
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.13%24 770
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-6.23%17 115
AIR CHINA LIMITED-3.49%16 255
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.53%14 229
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.21%13 670
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED9.62%11 752