Delta Air Lines : partners with a pioneer to advocate for International Black Aviation Professionals Day

Delta is partnering with one of the company's first Black flight attendants and members of Georgia's congressional delegation to designate Feb. 16 as International Black Aviation Professionals Day.

Since retiring from Delta in 2006 after 35 years of service, Casey Grant has dedicated her time and efforts to recognize the contributions of Black aviation professionals and to encourage other Black Americans to pursue careers in the industry. With the help of Grant, Atlanta-area U.S. Reps. Nikema Williams and Lucy McBath, as well as U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, will introduce a congressional resolution this week calling for the designation.

The resolution asks President Joe Biden to honor the day by recognizing the contributions of Black American aviators; provide enhanced related curriculum in schools, libraries and other places of learning; and support greater opportunities for Black Americans in all areas of aviation.

"Black Americans have long served in every aspect of aviation, even when access to some career paths in the industry were limited," said Grant.

"My goal is to continue increasing awareness about those who broke barriers and to encourage young people to seek out this industry as a place to build a career. It's such a special joy to have Delta supporting me in this effort."

Support of the resolution aligns with Delta's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy outlined in the recent racial equity progress report.

Article Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Delta Delta Air Lines releases Diversity, Equity and Inclusion progress report With commitments laid out in the August 2020 memo from Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian to advance racial justice and diversity within our business, Delta will continue sharing updates and progress on our goal to become an equitable, anti-racist organization.

"To build a more diverse and representative workforce, the story of our past has a significant role to play in understanding how we shape a more equitable future," said Keyra Lynn Johnson, Delta's Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. "Casey's work both honors the history of Black icons in aviation and builds toward furthering representation in the future."

Grant continues to soar as an accomplished author, entrepreneur and wellness advocate. After earning a bachelor's degree in design from the Harrington School of Design in Chicago, she founded her own firm, E.C.G. Design Interiors. She has authored several books, including "Stars in the Sky" about the first Black flight attendants and "Stars and Beyond," a children's educational book about Black aviation pioneers. She hosts The Fly Girl Show, a podcast that chronicles the lives of aviation pioneers and other history makers and provides mental health and behavioral consulting to inspire youth through life's challenges.

The resolution draws federal attention to the legacy of Black people in aviation and creates a powerful impetus for the Biden administration to further elevate the contributions of Black Americans. Delta is committed to recruiting and creating pathways for Black talent to join the aviation industry.

Most recently, Delta's Propel Program announced its first HBCU partnership with one of the nation's top historically black universities, Hampton University, affording students an opportunity to join the accelerated career path program.

Article Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Delta Hampton University becomes Delta's first HBCU Propel College As the airline works to better reflect the diversity of the world it serves, this partnership helps broaden diversity and builds upon the significant legacy people of color have contributed to aviation.

At Delta, we are committed to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the broadest sense as part of our work to connect and reflect the world. Delta drives meaningful impact by actively seeking diversity, boldly pursuing equity and consciously promoting inclusion while holding ourselves accountable to these goals.

Delta's senior cross-divisional Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, made up nearly 30 executive leaders, ensures these goals are embedded throughout the organization by evaluating corporate and divisional metrics, programs and proposals. We also have 10 Business Resource Groups with over 24,000 actively engaged employees to ensure that diverse perspectives are brought to the table, serving as our strategists and thought leaders on business issues. As part of our holistic, comprehensive DEI strategy, Delta has placed a focus on closing representation gaps and systemic change by becoming an anti-racism, anti-discrimination organization. Learn more in this article.

As a "Best Workplace for Diversity," Delta has been recognized as a "Best Workplace for Women" by Great Place to Work and Fortune for three years in a row, "Top-Rated Workplaces for Veterans" by Indeed, and "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."