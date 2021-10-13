Delta Air Lines : ranks No. 20 on Forbes' World's Best Employers list

Forbes has ranked Delta Air Lines No. 20 on its list of World's Best Employers, the airline's latest accolade this year, in addition to recent recognition from Conde Nast Traveler and USA Today's 10Best.

Forbes said it partnered with market research company Statista to survey 150,000 full-time and part-time workers working for multinational companies and institutions in 58 countries. Participants rated their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family in addition to evaluating other employers in their respective industries. The list is composed of 750 companies that received the highest scores.

Participants were asked to rate the companies on image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

Other recent recognitions include:

USA Today's 10Best named Delta Air Lines the No. 1 U.S. airline in its annual readers choice awards. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.



"Delta ranks among the most highly rated US-based carriers due to its on-time record (83 percent of flights arrived within 15 minutes of their scheduled time in early 2019), extensive routes, robust frequent flyer program and excellent lounges at airports across America," 10Best editors wrote. "Even smaller planes have seat-back TVs to keep passengers entertained on their journey."

10Best readers also ranked Delta SkyMiles as the Best Frequent Flyer Program of 2021.



Delta Air Lines was named one of the Top 5 Airlines in the U.S. in the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2021. The Readers' Choice Awards, which highlighted the world's best travel experiences across several categories, were decided based on the results of hundreds of thousands of respondents. Candidates were judged on a set of criteria relevant to their category, the publication said.

Earlier this month, Delta was named among the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by health analytics platform Springbuk.

