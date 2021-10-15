Delta Air Lines : ready to welcome customers as international travel to the U.S. resumes

Integrated digital health credential platform Delta FlyReady will enable seamless customer upload of required documents.

Effective Nov. 8, vaccinated international travelers who want to come to the U.S. can now do so, following the Biden Administration's announcement that it will lift travel restrictions on foreign nationals that have been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening of international travel will allow for the reunification of thousands of families and friends from around the world who have been separated for more than 18 months, just in time for the holidays.

International travel is vital to help reverse the devastating economic impact on America's travel and tourism industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic. It is also an essential component in recovering global trade and commerce, particularly across the Atlantic. New York-JFK to London Heathrow is the world's most important route for business travel.

"I applaud the administration's decision to welcome foreign nationals back to the United States beginning Nov. 8. Thanks to the remarkable scientific efforts undertaken by the administration to protect public health through world-leading vaccination programs and health safety protocols, U.S. borders can safely be reopened," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. "International air travel is essential to global economic recovery and the United States' tourism industry. Delta people are excited to play our part in reuniting families for the holidays and reconnecting the world after more than 19 months apart."

While leisure travel has remained consistently high, Delta is adding more flights across the globe as demand for international and business travel returns.

In November, customers traveling to the U.S. from across the pond can easily connect to Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, New York-JFK, Minneapolis, Seattle and Salt Lake City with over 190 weekly nonstop flights from 16 markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Including partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, customers have even greater choice with over 430 weekly flights to the U.S.

In Latin America, Delta has nearly fully restored service to all its pre-COVID markets in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The airline is operating approximately 80 daily flights from 39 markets to Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Minneapolis.

Customers traveling from across the Pacific have choice of 37 weekly flights from Shanghai, Nagoya, Tokyo-Haneda, Seoul-Incheon and Sydney to Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Foreign nationals will be permitted to enter the U.S. with proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure. Vaccinated U.S. citizens returning from abroad will also be required to submit a negative test result from a test within three days of departure, a policy already in place. Any unvaccinated U.S. citizens must test within one day of departure and purchase a test to take after arrival.

Delta's new health credential solution, Delta FlyReady, takes the guesswork out of meeting health requirements and syncs to customers' itineraries to make travel more convenient. Delta FlyReady already makes it possible for most customers traveling to the U.S. to upload a negative test result prior to travel and will in the coming weeks enable the uploading of vaccination credentials as well. Customers traveling from the U.S. to many countries that require proof of vaccination and a negative test already have the option to leverage Delta FlyReady to upload both results, and that functionality continues to expand to additional exit-U.S. routes.