Delta Air Lines : to donate up to 50M SkyBonus points, supporting diverse-owned small businesses through COVID recovery

In the spirit of GivingTuesday, Delta will donate up to 50 million SkyBonus points to diverse organizations, with a focus on women- and minority-owned businesses that are enrolled in the airline's travel rewards program for small-to-mid-sized companies.

Delta will donate 25 million points up front to eligible SkyBonus accounts while inviting customers to join in this important initiative by donating SkyBonus points or unused tickets, which will be matched by Delta up to 25 million points. These points and the value of the donated unused tickets will be distributed as points equally to these same eligible accounts.

'2020 has been a difficult year for many as we weather the challenges of COVID-19 together,' said Kristen Shovlin, Vice President - Sales Operations and Development. 'During this crisis, many diverse organizations, such as women- and minority-owned businesses, have been adversely impacted. In the spirit of ensuring that our local communities remain vibrant and diverse, Delta has looked for new ways to support the communities we serve.'

Current SkyBonus accounts can apply to receive donated points by telling Delta about their business and how travel will support their recovery in 2021. Customers may choose to share their NMSDC, SBA 8(a), state or local MBE or WBE certification, or DOT DBE identifier if applicable with Delta to help support their status as a woman- or minority-owned business.

Applications must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2021, at skybonus.delta.com/supportsmall_apply. Qualified accounts will receive a minimum of 200,000 points, which can be redeemed for two domestic economy tickets or other travel rewards.

To donate, SkyBonus companies can visit skybonus.delta.com/supportsmall_donate and complete a short form. Companies who have a Corporate Sales Agreement with Delta can donate unused tickets or eCredits by visiting pro.delta.com/supportsmall and providing ticket information. Ticket donations will be converted to points and all point donations will be distributed evenly among qualifying SkyBonus accounts that have applied and been selected by Delta.

Along with a pledge to increase its percentage of Black leaders to better reflect its employee base, the airline recently announced CEO Ed Bastian's plans to work to generate wealth in the Black community by further diversifying its supply chain and doubling its spending with Black-owned businesses by 2025, while seeking diverse business partners for Delta's COVID-19 recovery. Delta's recovery strategy is designed with diverse-owned businesses in mind, looking to partner with suppliers in critical business areas, like Delta's Global Cleanliness organization.

As always, any person or organization can donate their Delta miles through the SkyWish Program to a variety of U.S.-based charities that help wounded veterans, children struggling with illness, people in need of disaster relief and those in poverty. Delta partners can donate to a cause that's close to home or close to their heart at delta.com/skywish.

For more information and full terms and conditions of eligibility, please visit skybonus.delta.com/supportsmall.