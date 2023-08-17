With the addition of this route, which will operate five times a week starting May 9, 2024, Delta will offer seasonal service to the Emerald Isle from three of its U.S. hubs - Atlanta, Boston and Minneapolis - in addition to year-round service from New York-JFK.

Customers looking to get a jump start on their 2024 summer travel plans have the luck of the Irish on their side: Delta is introducing a new route from Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB).

With the addition of this route, which will operate five times a week starting May 9, 2024, Delta will offer seasonal service to the Emerald Isle from three of its U.S. hubs - Atlanta, Boston and Minneapolis - in addition to year-round service from New York-JFK.

"Delta continues to build on its longstanding #1 position in Minneapolis with another nonstop option for customers traveling overseas," said Joe Esposito, Delta's Senior Vice President - Network Planning."With nearly 10 trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights flying direct from the Twin Cities, customers have the utmost choice, coupled with our award-winning customer service, when traveling with us."

Delta is MSP's largest global carrier, currently operating more than 330 peak-day flights to 120 destinations, with service across the world to cities such as Amsterdam; Cancun, Mexico; Paris; Keflavik, Iceland; London; Montréal; Vancouver, Canada; and more. Delta is also the only carrier providing nonstop service from MSP to Asia, with daily service to Seoul, South Korea, and Tokyo-Haneda.

"MSP travelers are eager for increased air service to European destinations, and we're pleased to see Delta add nonstop service to Dublin next year," said Rick King, Chair of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP. "This route is important to leisure and business travelers as we anticipate continued international demand into 2024 and beyond."

Delta continues to invest in modern and intuitive airport spaces at its Minneapolis hub. Earlier this year, the airline unveiled its third and largest Delta Sky Club at MSP, featuring seating for more than 450 guests, a first-of-its-kind Sky Deck and more.

Delta is also partnering with the Metropolitan Airports Commission to further modernize the G concourse, contributing $47 million toward new terrazzo flooring, refreshed ceilings and lighting fixtures, upgraded digital signage, and more. The project is slated to be complete by the end of 2025.

Delta's Minneapolis-Dublin flight will operate on a Boeing 767-300, offering Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Delta One customers can stretch out in a lie-flat seat and enjoy premium amenities like artisan-made Someone Somewhere amenity kits, plush bedding made from recycled materials, more beverage options before take-off, chef-curated meals and decadent desserts like a build-your-own ice cream sundae.

Meanwhile, customers flying in Delta Premium Select will have more space to relax in a wider seat with a deeper recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest, along with an elevated dining experience, premium hand-crafted amenities and dedicated service touchpoints to further elevate their journey.

Customers in every cabin enjoy seat-back screens featuring hours of complimentary premium entertainment via Delta Studio, in-seat power, high-speed Wi-Fi for purchase and free mobile messaging via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The MSP-DUB schedule (as of Aug. 18, 2023; subject to change):