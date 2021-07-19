Delta Air Lines : tops The Points Guy rankings for third year in a row with ‘consistent, high-quality performance'

As people seek to rediscover the joy of travel and seek connections in the wake of the COVID-19, they have more reason to be confident in their decision to fly with Delta. A study by The Points Guy finds that Delta offers the best overall experience for fliers for the third year running.

The Points Guy's airline ranking assesses reliability, experience, loyalty and costs and reach. The online travel and lifestyle platform said Delta topped rankings in reliability and travel experience and noted its consistent scores across all categories that pushed it to the top.

'The data showed that the carrier offers consistent, high-quality performance - from its reliability to the in-flight experience to its SkyMiles loyalty program,' Nick Ewen, Senior Editor at the Points Guy, said in a news release. 'As the travel industry continues to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, Delta is well-positioned to capitalize on the rebound.'

'This is another incredible acknowledgment of the professionalism, care and humanity Delta people continue to deliver as we recover from a tremendously challenging period for travel,' said Allison Ausband, Delta's E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experience Officer. 'The people at Delta - in every division, in every city in our network - are powering our rebound by putting our customers first at every step throughout the journey and running an operation that leads the industry in all key metrics. As the recovery gains momentum, we're making investments to strengthen our competitive advantage, further differentiate our brand, and warmly welcome our customers as they return to the skies.'

As people return to the skies, Delta has continued to innovate the travel experience with an eye towards the future, including:

The Points Guys' editorial team reviewed published airline policies and real-time reports between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 in its data-focused analysis.

The Points Guys' ranking follows Delta earning the No. 1 spot in the J.D. Power 2021 North America Airline Satisfaction Survey, which highlighted the power of Delta's people to provide meaningful experiences for travelers.