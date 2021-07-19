Log in
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : tops The Points Guy rankings for third year in a row with ‘consistent, high-quality performance'

07/19/2021 | 08:17am EDT
As people seek to rediscover the joy of travel and seek connections in the wake of the COVID-19, they have more reason to be confident in their decision to fly with Delta. A study by The Points Guy finds that Delta offers the best overall experience for fliers for the third year running.

The Points Guy's airline ranking assesses reliability, experience, loyalty and costs and reach. The online travel and lifestyle platform said Delta topped rankings in reliability and travel experience and noted its consistent scores across all categories that pushed it to the top.

'The data showed that the carrier offers consistent, high-quality performance - from its reliability to the in-flight experience to its SkyMiles loyalty program,' Nick Ewen, Senior Editor at the Points Guy, said in a news release. 'As the travel industry continues to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, Delta is well-positioned to capitalize on the rebound.'

'This is another incredible acknowledgment of the professionalism, care and humanity Delta people continue to deliver as we recover from a tremendously challenging period for travel,' said Allison Ausband, Delta's E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experience Officer. 'The people at Delta - in every division, in every city in our network - are powering our rebound by putting our customers first at every step throughout the journey and running an operation that leads the industry in all key metrics. As the recovery gains momentum, we're making investments to strengthen our competitive advantage, further differentiate our brand, and warmly welcome our customers as they return to the skies.'

As people return to the skies, Delta has continued to innovate the travel experience with an eye towards the future, including:

The Points Guys' editorial team reviewed published airline policies and real-time reports between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 in its data-focused analysis.

The Points Guys' ranking follows Delta earning the No. 1 spot in the J.D. Power 2021 North America Airline Satisfaction Survey, which highlighted the power of Delta's people to provide meaningful experiences for travelers.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 491 M - -
Net income 2021 173 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 502x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 546 M 25 546 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 40,06 $
Average target price 55,98 $
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
William Charles Carroll Co-Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Controller
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.37%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.54%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.38%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.49%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%14 885
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.4.99%12 936