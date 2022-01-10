Delta Air Lines : welcomes Scott Laurence as Vice President of Network Planning

​Delta Air Lines will welcome Scott M. Laurence as Vice President - Network Planning beginning Jan. 18. Reporting directly to Joe Esposito, Senior Vice President - Network Planning, Scott will work to further strengthen Delta's global network and joint venture partnerships while positioning the airline for continued success and long-term growth opportunities.

With more than two decades of airline industry experience, Laurence's accomplished track record includes multiple senior leadership roles at JetBlue Airways, where he has served as head of revenue and planning since 2019. Most recently, he spearheaded and executed the strategic partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines that includes a codeshare flight agreement and loyalty benefits integration.

"Scott is well-positioned and brings a tremendous wealth of experience to build on Delta's leading global network," Esposito said. "Combined with his innovative, strategic mindset and a spirit of servant leadership, he is a great fit for the Delta team."

Before his nearly 14 years with JetBlue, Laurence also served in key revenue management and network strategy roles at United Airlines, managing through transformational industry challenges brought on by 9/11, a recession and bankruptcy.

Laurence earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Business Administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.