    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : welcomes Scott Laurence as Vice President of Network Planning

01/10/2022 | 03:18pm EST
​Delta Air Lines will welcome Scott M. Laurence as Vice President - Network Planning beginning Jan. 18. Reporting directly to Joe Esposito, Senior Vice President - Network Planning, Scott will work to further strengthen Delta's global network and joint venture partnerships while positioning the airline for continued success and long-term growth opportunities.

With more than two decades of airline industry experience, Laurence's accomplished track record includes multiple senior leadership roles at JetBlue Airways, where he has served as head of revenue and planning since 2019. Most recently, he spearheaded and executed the strategic partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines that includes a codeshare flight agreement and loyalty benefits integration.

"Scott is well-positioned and brings a tremendous wealth of experience to build on Delta's leading global network," Esposito said. "Combined with his innovative, strategic mindset and a spirit of servant leadership, he is a great fit for the Delta team."

Before his nearly 14 years with JetBlue, Laurence also served in key revenue management and network strategy roles at United Airlines, managing through transformational industry challenges brought on by 9/11, a recession and bankruptcy.

Laurence earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Business Administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 20:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 291 M - -
Net income 2021 666 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 724 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 475 M 26 475 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 41,51 $
Average target price 52,03 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.6.22%26 475
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC10.89%21 729
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.13%18 001
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.78%16 864
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.8.06%15 319
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED3.88%13 521