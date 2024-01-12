Delta Airlines: annual EPS at top of target range

Delta Airlines reports fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.28, bringing full-year EPS to $6.25, at the upper end of its target range of $6 to $6.25 set three months ago.



In the last three months of last year, the Atlanta-based airline posted an adjusted operating profit of $1.33 billion, a margin of 9.7%, on operating revenues up 11% to $13.7 billion.



Looking ahead to 2024, Delta anticipates continued strong demand for air travel, with EPS of between six and seven dollars this year, and free cash flow of between three and four billion (compared with two billion in 2023).



