In its quarterly report, Delta Airlines said it now expects adjusted EPS of around $6 for the current fiscal year, a target in the upper half of its July target range of $5.25 to $6.25. NB: pmt +5.9%.



The Atlanta-based airline added that it is targeting free cash flow of $3.5bn to $4bn, tightening up its previous target range of $3bn to $4bn, in line with its long-term FCF targets.



In its September quarter, it posted non-GAAP EPS of $1.71, exceeding market expectations, with an adjusted operating margin of 11.2% on revenue growth of 4.1% to $15.2bn, a record for this time of year.



Over the past six weeks, sales trends have accelerated in all geographic areas, Delta said, forecasting a 2%-4% increase in revenue and adjusted EPS of $1.60 to $1.90 for Q4 2025.