    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
02:23:21 2023-02-07 pm EST
39.38 USD   -0.67%
01:54pDelta Airlines to bump employee pay by 5%
RE
01:41pDelta Air Lines Reportedly Hikes Pay 5% Across Board
MT
01:39pDelta Airlines to bump employee pay by 5%
RE
Delta Airlines to bump employee pay by 5%

02/07/2023 | 01:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Delta employee takes a picture of Delta Airlines Flight 295 to Tokyo, Japan at the newly opened Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International Terminal in Atlanta, Georgia

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday it would bump the pay of its employees by 5%.

Airlines are struggling to navigate worker shortages and adverse weather amid strong demand for air travel.

Delta's raise includes a 5% base pay increase for ground and flight attendant employees worldwide at all steps of the pay scale and a 5% pool for eligible merit employees worldwide, the airline's chief executive Ed Bastian wrote in a memo to employees.

Shares of Delta were down nearly 2% in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50 041 M - -
Net income 2022 1 364 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 901 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 370 M 25 370 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 39,64 $
Average target price 50,58 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian President
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.63%25 370
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.23%28 812
AIR CHINA LIMITED-4.17%21 231
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC25.35%18 711
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%17 115
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.35.07%16 647