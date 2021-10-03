Delta CEO says airline has not decided whether to mandate COVID vaccines

The vaccination rate at the airline should be above 90% by Nov. 1, CEO Ed Bastian told reporters on the sidelines of a conference of airlines group IATA in Boston.

The White House is pressing major U.S. airlines https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/exclusive-white-house-pressing-us-airlines-quickly-mandate-vaccines-2021-10-01 to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees by Dec. 8 - the deadline for federal contractors. Large U.S. airlines have a number of federal contracts.

