  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta CEO says airline has not decided whether to mandate COVID vaccines

10/03/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham

BOSTON (Reuters) - The CEO of Delta Air Lines said on Sunday that the company has not decided whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines as the White House has requested.

The vaccination rate at the airline should be above 90% by Nov. 1, CEO Ed Bastian told reporters on the sidelines of a conference of airlines group IATA in Boston.

The White House is pressing major U.S. airlines https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/exclusive-white-house-pressing-us-airlines-quickly-mandate-vaccines-2021-10-01 to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees by Dec. 8 - the deadline for federal contractors. Large U.S. airlines have a number of federal contracts.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 440 M - -
Net income 2021 -252 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -223x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 939 M 28 939 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 45,38 $
Average target price 54,23 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.86%28 939
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.48%22 435
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.64%16 614
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.57%14 516
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.76%13 779
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.17.66%12 637