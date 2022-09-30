Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16 2022-09-30 pm EDT
28.37 USD   -0.26%
01:54pDelta Air Lines : Ian curbs operations at some Georgia, Carolinas airports after Florida impact
PU
01:30pDelta pilots open voting for strike authorization as contract negotiations falter
RE
12:37pDelta Air Lines Says US Department of Transportation Clears JV With LATAM Airlines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta pilots open voting for strike authorization as contract negotiations falter

09/30/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines planes are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the July 4th weekend in Queens, New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pilots at Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday opened voting for authorizing a strike, saying negotiations with the U.S. airline for a new contract had failed to produce an "industry-leading" agreement.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing about 14,600 pilots at Delta, and the airline have been in mediated talks since February 2020. Talks paused during the pandemic and resumed in January.

The strike authorization ballot closes on October 31. ALPA noted "approval of the ballot does not mean" a strike is inevitable. Before that could happen, the National Mediation Board must first decide that additional mediation efforts would not be productive and offer the parties an opportunity to arbitrate. If either side declines, both parties enter a 30-day "cooling off" period.

Delta noted that no strike has been called, "so this authorization vote will not affect our operation for our customers. ALPA's stated purpose for the vote is simply to gain leverage in our pilot contract negotiations, which continue to progress under the normal process."

The airline added that "Delta and ALPA have made significant progress in our negotiations and have resolved more than the majority of contract sections. We are confident that the parties will reach a consensual deal that is fair and equitable, as we always have in past negotiations."

ALPA said "thousands of Delta pilots have shown solidarity on informational picket lines across the country over the last six months... This strike authorization ballot allows our members to tell management in no uncertain terms that it's time to invest in the Delta pilots."

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Nick Zieminski)

By David Shepardson and Aishwarya Nair


© Reuters 2022
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
01:54pDelta Air Lines : Ian curbs operations at some Georgia, Carolinas airports after Florida i..
PU
01:30pDelta pilots open voting for strike authorization as contract negotiations falter
RE
12:37pDelta Air Lines Says US Department of Transportation Clears JV With LATAM Airlines
MT
08:40aItaly extends deadline for ITA Airways takeover talks, sources say
RE
09/29Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of September Quarter Financial Results
PR
09/28Lawmakers, unions press U.S. airlines to hold off on stock buybacks
RE
09/28Delta Air Lines : halts operations at some Florida stations, contributes $250K to Red Cros..
PU
09/28JetBlue CEO defends American alliance in U.S. antitrust trial
RE
09/27Hurricane Ian : Delta focused on safe operations in Florida, Southeast
PU
09/27Aeromexico-Delta to Connect Monterrey and Los Angeles
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 831 M - -
Net income 2022 1 468 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 152 M 18 152 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,44 $
Average target price 49,41 $
Spread / Average Target 73,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian President
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-27.23%18 152
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.61%23 007
AIR CHINA LIMITED12.50%18 527
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.35%14 534
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-31.41%11 602
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-3.88%11 302