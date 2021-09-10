Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dr. Henry Ting: 'We believe in the importance of vaccinations to save lives'

09/10/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
With the announcement of a healthcare surcharge starting Nov. 1 and testing requirements beginning next week for unvaccinated employees, Delta has already seen an increase in its vaccination rate to 79 percent.

Delta's Chief Health Officer Dr. Henry Ting participated in a media briefing with the Infectious Diseases Society of America on Thursday morning. He discussed with Helen Talbot, MD, MPH and Alexander Alonso, PhD, SHRM-SCP developments in the workplace throughout the COVID-19 pandemic - touching on topics from testing, vaccinations, government response and more. Watch the full briefing on idsociety.org.

'At Delta Air Lines, our approach to this has been a marathon, and we realize that this is not a rush to any finish line - that this is a long game,' Dr. Ting said. 'We've implemented initiatives and programs to strongly encourage our employees to get vaccinated through multiple steps that we believe are aligned with our core values, which include listening to our employees, listening to our customers and meeting them where they are with education, efficacy and communication so that we can move them with us toward the goal of vaccination.'

By making vaccinations readily available and putting in place financial incentives such as an additional day of paid time off and $100 in health rewards, Delta was able to vaccinate nearly 70 percent of its employees by June 2021. Through an employee lottery that gave over $1 million to vaccinated employees, Delta increased its employee vaccination rate to 74 percent.

With the announcement of a healthcare surcharge starting Nov. 1 and testing requirements beginning next week for unvaccinated employees, Delta has already seen an increase in its vaccination rate to 79 percent.

In addition, the airline has been requiring vaccination for all new employees as of May 17, 2021. 'We've seen no drop off in people willing to join us,' Dr. Ting said.

As noted in a Bloomberg article, Dr. Ting emphasized throughout the briefing that the remaining 20,000 unvaccinated Delta employees are made up of a large portion of people who are deciding on their own timeline after they've gathered information they feel that they need.

'To all those people, I'm trying to continue to educate, advocate and communicate with them about the importance of the vaccination and accelerate their timeline,' Dr. Ting said. 'We believe in the importance of vaccinations to save lives. And every person I convince to get vaccinated or change their mind is a potential life saved.'

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 18:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
02:22pDR. HENRY TING : 'We believe in the importance of vaccinations to save lives'
PU
10:14aDELTA AIR LINES : 12Status program, rewarding Seattle Seahawks fans for their lo..
AQ
09/09NEVER FORGET : Commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11
PU
09/09QUOTES-Corporate, union reaction to Biden vaccine plan for companies
RE
09/09DELTA AIR LINES : 12Status program, rewarding Seattle Seahawks fans for their lo..
PU
09/09SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
AQ
09/09United, American Airlines Among Carriers Hit by Third-Quarter Travel Slowdown..
MT
09/09DELTA AIR LINES : SkyTeam members unanimously commit to IATA's 25by2025 initiati..
PU
09/09DELTA AIR LINES : Commits to set a Science Based Target to align with the Paris ..
PU
09/09DELTA AIR LINES : July Demand Exceeded Expectations But Sees Q3 Adjusted Revenue..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 545 M - -
Net income 2021 -111 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 961x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 203 M 26 203 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 41,09 $
Average target price 54,71 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.19%26 203
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.71%21 091
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.00%15 417
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.70%15 074
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.60%14 738
ANA HOLDINGS INC.15.55%11 322