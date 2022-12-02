Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
35.71 USD   +0.93%
12/02Exclusive-Delta offers 34% pay raise to pilots in new contract
RE
12/02Exclusive: delta air lines offers 34% pay increase to pilots ove…
RE
12/01Africa's Largest High School Entrepreneurship Competition Returns to Unearth the Continent's Next Unicorns
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EXCLUSIVE: DELTA AIR LINES OFFERS 34% PAY INCREASE TO PILOTS OVE…

12/02/2022 | 10:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXCLUSIVE: DELTA AIR LINES OFFERS 34% PAY INCREASE TO PILOTS OVER 3 YEARS IN NEW CONTRACT


© Reuters 2022
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
12/02Exclusive-Delta offers 34% pay raise to pilots in new contract
RE
12/02Exclusive: delta air lines offers 34% pay increase to pilots ove…
RE
12/01Africa's Largest High School Entrepreneurship Competition Returns to Unearth the Contin..
AQ
11/30Delta Air Lines Plans to Hire Between 4,000 to 6,000 Flight Attendants in 2023
MT
11/30A Look Ahead For Delta Sky Club : Updates, launches and expansions
PU
11/30Delta Air Lines to Host Financial Outlook and Strategic Update on Dec. 14, 2022
PR
11/24LATAM, Delta announce non-stop service between Sao Paulo and LAX as Joint Venture's 1st..
AQ
11/24Italy could sell majority of ITA to Lufthansa-FS consortium -paper
RE
11/23Delta Air Lines : LATAM, Delta announce non-stop service between São Paulo and LAX as Join..
PU
11/21Delta Air Lines, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 49 539 M - -
Net income 2022 1 237 M - -
Net Debt 2022 20 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 855 M 22 855 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 35,71 $
Average target price 48,44 $
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian President
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-8.62%22 855
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED11.22%25 908
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.40%18 336
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.93%16 924
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.52%15 040
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.0.25%14 440