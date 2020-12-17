Ed Bastian customer message: Shaping the future of flying

Throughout the challenges of 2020, the character of our healthcare heroes and essential workers has shown through. I have tremendous hope for the year ahead thanks to the people who have carried us through one of the most challenging periods in our history. While we continue to work to prevent the spread of the virus, I am optimistic that 2021 is going to be a year of recovery for our world thanks to the amazing scientists and researchers who have developed vaccines in an extraordinarily short period of time.



Expectations around flying changed this year. There was a need for more information, additional flexibility and a greater focus on cleanliness and safety than ever before. By listening to you, our expert partners and our employees, Delta continues to lead the industry in creating an experience with every detail of your care thoughtfully considered. And it's only the beginning. In 2021, you can expect:

More flexibility with no change fees, permanently

You told us flexibility was important. You now have control of your travel plans thanks to the permanent elimination of change fees when flying from North America to anywhere in the world, excluding Basic Economy fares. For travelers outside of North America, Delta extended the existing commitment to no change fees for all tickets purchased through March 30, 2021, for travel at any time to anywhere.



An elevated standard of cleanliness at all times

Delta has more than 100 protective measures in place to ensure safety, such as a higher standard of cleanliness throughout your trip, sanitizing every flight and the use of industrial-grade HEPA filters on board that extract more than 99.99 percent of particles from the air, including viruses. Our commitment to cleanliness will remain, even after the virus subsides.



Regular testing of our employees to keep everyone healthy and safe on board

Our layers of protection include a comprehensive employee COVID testing program, allowing employees to be tested regularly - increasing confidence in travel while doing our part to slow the spread of the virus.



Continued evolution of a safe and comfortable travel experience, in partnership with experts

By engaging advisors from Mayo Clinic, a global leader in serious and complex healthcare, we've unveiled COVID-tested flights from Atlanta to Amsterdam and Rome without quarantine on arrival for eligible customers. Mayo Clinic Chief Value Officer Dr. Henry Ting said, 'Based on the modeling we have conducted, when the recommended testing protocols are combined with multiple layers of protection, including mask requirements, proper social distancing and environmental cleaning, we can predict that the risk of COVID-19 infection - on a flight that is 60 percent full - should be nearly one in a million.' We're also planning to safely bring back experiences you value, like food and beverage services on board, and we're opening additional Delta Sky Clubs.



More peace of mind with blocked middle seats through March 30

Delta will continue delivering its industry-leading commitment to provide more space as the only U.S. airline blocking middle seats for flights through March 30, 2021.



Simplified guidance on travel restrictions

You can take the guesswork out of planning a trip with this interactive map that showcases where we fly and details quarantine and testing requirements so you know exactly what to expect upon arrival. Some countries have imposed temporary entry requirements, so we recommend checking directly with your destination's embassy or immigration office to confirm you're eligible to travel.



More ways to take advantage of your Medallion Status benefits

Earlier this year, we announced the extension of 2020 Medallion Status through Jan. 31, 2022, and the rollover of all 2020 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) into 2021 for all SkyMiles Members. We're also making it easier to reach 2022 Medallion Status if you're a Delta SkyMiles Reserve or Platinum American Express Card Member. Learn more about Status Boost and how to earn MQMs whether you're at home or on the go here.

A lot has changed, but one thing that hasn't is the thoughtful care delivered by our people. Thank you for continuing to share your stories:

'The pilots and gate attendant offered to let my son go back early and see the cockpit. My son wants to be a pilot someday, so this was a once in a lifetime experience for him. The pilot taking a few minutes to talk with my son was amazing and life changing for him. Even during this pandemic, you made it personal experience for our family. At 10 years old, my son cannot stop talking about it. Thank you for making life just a little bit easier to enjoy for our family!' - SkyMiles Member flying to Seattle

Whether you've joined us on board or supported us from afar, thank you for putting your trust in Delta. When the time is right, we can't wait to connect you to people and places that matter most around the world. Happy Holidays to you and your family.

Sincerely,

Ed Bastian, CEO