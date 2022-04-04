Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equity is the motive: Delta's “skills-first” approach aims to increase frontline access to higher-earning career opportunities

04/04/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New skills-first career development programs remove career barriers of four-year degrees and support economic equity through access to higher-earning jobs across the company.

Delta is applying a "skills-first" talent mindset that focuses on capabilities, competencies, and relevant experiences through an Apprenticeship Program and Delta Analytics Academy. These skills-first career growth programs provide frontline employees the opportunity to transition into corporate career roles, including business support or management positions, while providing targeted development and mentors who help them grow and mature in their new roles.

In 2021, 94% of Delta's non-executive job openings that were filled externally did not require a college degree. This followed the airline's work to remove unnecessary barriers, like four-year-degree requirements, to certain roles as part of the company's commitment to become an anti-racist, anti-discrimination organization.

A Path to Equity: Focusing on Skills

The exploration of non-traditional career paths marks another milestone in the company's efforts to ensure leadership at all levels reflects Delta's diverse workforce.

"Delta's frontline employees are our most diverse population. We know they bring invaluable skillsets and expertise," said Ashley Black, Delta's Director of Equity Strategies. "We also know that a variety of barriers to college degrees have for too long kept certain roles out of reach. We're working to bridge the gap through new programs so that we don't continue to miss out on this vital talent."

The skills-based approach will accelerate career mobility and reduce barriers to entry into certain corporate career roles. Delta has set a long-term goal of filling 25% of its corporate and management openings with current talent that is in customer-facing roles.

Skills-first development resources, including targeted, self-paced learning paths, are available through Delta's learning portal, iGrow, and are supported through partnerships with organizations like OneTen, of which Delta is a founding member.

Delta's Apprenticeship Program

Delta is piloting an internal apprenticeship program that centers on hiring, developing and promoting people with relevant skills and experience for open roles within the company.

Under the program, apprentices work full time in an immersive "earn while you learn" experience, which concludes with a formal transition into a role on that team.

Employees who enroll in the program can take an array of roles in departments including human resources, revenue management, information technology and finance/corporate audit. Training periods will last up to two years.

The program offers an immersive experience that includes leadership coaching and mentoring as well as on-the-job learning and support. Hiring managers and leaders will also have access to a series of skills-based training and a leader toolkit for coaching and development.

Delta's Analytics Academy

Delta is working to address the increasing demand for analytics in the operation and provide a diverse pipeline through the Delta Analytics Academy. Together with Georgia State University, Delta has developed a three-semester program for its inaugural class of Atlanta-based Delta employees to acquire the tools needed to enter the analytics field without traditional education or cost barriers.

The academy will begin with a virtual learning environment that allows students to remain in their current positions at Delta. They will have access to analytics senior leaders and an analytics leader as their coach throughout the program. The program is designed for successful employees to move into an analytics position and once completed, students will be guaranteed an interview as Delta work towards its goal of filling 25 percent of positions with frontline talent. At the completion of the program, the graduates will receive a co-branded certificate from GSU and Delta, in addition to a guaranteed interview for a full-time role in analytics within the enterprise. The goal is to expand the offering beyond Atlanta to all U.S.-based employees.

About Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

At Delta, we are committed to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion as part of our work to connect and reflect the world. Delta drives meaningful impact by actively seeking diversity, boldly pursuing equity and consciously promoting inclusion while holding ourselves accountable to these goals.

In 2020, Delta made a commitment to become an anti-discrimination, anti-racist organization. The company periodically updates progress toward its multi-layered goals through racial equity progress reports. Additionally, Delta has placed a focus on closing diversity gaps within its workforce: setting goals for the diversity of our frontline to be proportionally reflected in their leaders.

Delta's senior cross-divisional Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, made up of nearly 30 executive leaders, ensures these goals are embedded throughout the organization by evaluating corporate and divisional metrics, programs and proposals. Ten Business Resource Groups with over 24,000 actively engaged employees to ensure that diverse perspectives are brought to the table, serving as strategists and thought leaders on business issues.

As a "Best Workplace for Diversity," Delta has been recognized as a "Best Workplace for Women" by Great Place to Work and Fortune for three years in a row, "Top-Rated Workplaces for Veterans" by Indeed, and "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion," receiving a top score of 100 percent on the 2018 Disability Equality Index (DEI).

Learn more at Delta.com/DEI or by finding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on the News Hub.

Article
With commitments laid out in the August 2020 memo from Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian to advance racial justice and diversity within our business, Delta will continue sharing updates and progress on our goal to become an equitable, anti-racist organization.
Related Topics

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 17:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
01:47pEQUITY IS THE MOTIVE : Delta's “skills-first” approach aims to increase frontl..
PU
11:57aEARTH MONTH : How Delta is doing our part for a sustainable future
PU
10:47aDELTA AIR LINES : increases frequency of Los Angeles-Sydney route with its flagship A350-9..
PU
08:28aWORLD AUTISM AWARENESS DAY : Delta people help families navigate travel
AQ
04/01Delta flight forced to make emergency landing in Denver after windscreen cracks
AQ
04/01Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks
AQ
04/01WORLD AUTISM AWARENESS DAY : Delta people help families navigate travel
PU
04/01DELTA AIR LINES : new A321neo narrowbody debuts on Boston routes beginning in May 2022
PU
03/31DELTA AIR LINES : Meet the women of Delta Cargo Detroit
PU
03/31DELTA AIR LINES : becomes the official airline of Korean tennis player Soonwoo Kwon
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 352 M - -
Net income 2022 907 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 052 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 040 M 25 040 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 39,31 $
Average target price 50,53 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Vice President-Finance & Controller
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.59%25 040
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.86%18 681
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.25%16 949
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.07%15 710
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.57%14 861
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-7.36%12 055