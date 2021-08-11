Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Food fanatics, behold: Refreshed menus from top restaurants coming soon to Delta flights

08/11/2021 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Starting in September, acclaimed cuisine from San Francisco-based Souvla and New York City's Union Square Events will join Delta's onboard menu lineup.
  • Delta recently reintroduced fresh meals in select coast-to-coast markets featuring menu items from L.A. chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo.

Fast-fine Greek cuisine from San Francisco-based Souvla and American classics from New York's Union Square Events will be the latest to join Delta's onboard offerings as the airline continues to resume its award-winning in-flight food and beverage service.

'At Delta, we are focused on delivering moments of delight for our customers, and our restaurant partners will help us do just that,' said Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. of In-Flight Service. 'Our specially curated menus will wow customers as we continue to create a best-in-class onboard dining experience that builds on our premium service and culture of innovation.'

Delta One and First Class customers on select U.S. coast-to-coast flights will be able to enjoy these meals starting next month. As premium business and leisure travelers return to the skies, Delta is taking a fresh approach to customers' onboard dining experience, serving unique flavors inspired by some the most popular restaurants across the U.S.

Over the past few months, Delta has thoughtfully reintroduced its onboard food and beverage offerings, serving customers new and better-for-you treats to enjoy. First-Class customers on select routes 1,500 miles and greater within North America, the Caribbean and Latin America are also served fresh meal options including premium sandwiches, salads and bowls.

SOUVLA: San Francisco favorite serves Greek cuisine with a twist

Souvla fans travel far and wide for their spit-roasted meat sandwiches and salads, many of which will be available on Delta flights alongside new dishes created exclusively for Delta. Customers will be able to enjoy Souvla's famous chicken salad and signature frozen Greek yogurt topped with vissino, a traditional Greek sour cherry syrup.

'As a longtime Delta flyer and Diamond Medallion Member, seeing Souvla meals served onboard is truly a dream come true,' said Charles Bililies, Founder & CEO of Souvla. 'We're so honored to bring our creative take on Greek cuisine to the skies and to be working alongside such a visionary team at Delta. We are thrilled to share the unique Greek flavors Souvla is known for with Delta's premium customers from our hometown of San Francisco.'

Souvla will be served in Delta One and First Class on flights from San Francisco to Boston and New York-JFK.Learn more about Souvla here.

UNION SQUARE EVENTS: New York City staple returns onboard with American classics

Delta customers have enjoyed menu items from Danny Meyer's Union Square Events (USE) onboard since 2013. USE menus will return to Delta flights this September, serving seasonal fan favorites like braised short rib with cheesy twice baked potato and a spinach and goat cheese frittata served with bacon and hash browns.

This fall, USE will move to a new, 70,000-square-foot space in Brooklyn that will house a best-in-class commissary operation to support Delta's catering operation in serving the fresh meals onboard.

'It's never been more important to deliver moments of enlightened hospitality by developing meals that bring together just the right amount of familiarity and creativity,' said Tony Mastellone, Division President of USE. 'We know USE and Delta share the same vision of providing excellent service and delicious dining experiences, and that common vision helps us achieve the best customer experience.'

Union Square Events will be served in Delta One and First Class on flights from New York-JFK to Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco.Learn more about Union Square Events here.

JON + VINNY'S: Customers will indulge in new menu items with a refreshed menu

Delta partners and chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo will bring refreshed menu items onboard launching this September. In June, Shook and Dotolo headlined Delta's return of hot food with their acclaimed fare, and they'll feature new items in September, including vegetarian pearl couscous salad, a hot pork shoulder sandwich, and caramelized red onion and rosemary focaccia.

Jon + Vinny's will be served in Delta One and First Class on flights from Los Angeles to New-York JFK, Washington D.C.-DCA and Boston. Learn more about Jon and Vinny's here.

COMING SOON: Locally sourced menus for Seattle customers

Later this fall, customers departing Seattle will also see special menu items made with local, fresh ingredients. Highlights include Skagit River Farms Polish kielbasa with Beecher's cauliflower mash, pan roasted chicken with fingerling potatoes, Skagit River Farms bacon, and Walla Walla caramelized onions in a kimchi butter sauce. Other menu items feature locally sourced ingredients like apples, trout, nuts, porcini mushrooms and halibut. Additionally, Delta will serve fresh bread and desserts from local Seattle bakeries.

Seattle favorites will be served in Delta One and First Class on flights from Seattle to New York-JFK and Boston.

Delta continues to give customers even more ways to reclaim the joy of travel, all underpinned by our science-backed health and safety efforts, which are a crucial component of the Delta CareStandard. Learn more about what the airline is doing to make it easy to plan upcoming travel, manage entry restrictions and earn Medallion Status.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 13:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
09:26aFOOD FANATICS, BEHOLD : Refreshed menus from top restaurants coming soon to Delt..
PU
09:19aFOOD FANATICS, BEHOLD : Refreshed menus from top restuarants coming soon to Delt..
PU
08:28aDELTA AIR LINES : launches Air+Rail program offering convenient and seamless tra..
PU
07:20aCombined Market Cap of World's Largest Airlines Plunges by $12B as COVID-19 C..
AQ
07:10aDELTA AIR LINES : Redburn Initiates Coverage on Delta Air Lines With Neutral Rat..
MT
08/10DELTA AIR LINES : What's in a name? Delta delights Delta with name-themed care p..
PU
08/10SkyWest Airlines Orders 16 New E175 Aircraft for Operation with Delta Air Lin..
AQ
08/10SIT BACK, TUNE IN AND ENJOY : Delta adds new movies, TV shows and more to theate..
PU
08/10DELTA AIR LINES : Virgin Atlantic Cargo, Delta Cargo announce dnata partnership ..
PU
08/10Asian airlines offer perks to keep grounded elite flyers on board
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 443 M - -
Net income 2021 -38,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 365x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 801 M 25 801 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 40,46 $
Average target price 55,97 $
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.62%25 801
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.51%21 833
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.24%15 430
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.49%12 828
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.12%12 724
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.4.42%11 460