Food fanatics, behold: Refreshed menus from top restaurants coming soon to Delta flights

Starting in September, acclaimed cuisine from San Francisco-based Souvla and New York City's Union Square Events will join Delta's onboard menu lineup.

Delta recently reintroduced fresh meals in select coast-to-coast markets featuring menu items from L.A. chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo.

Fast-fine Greek cuisine from San Francisco-based Souvla and American classics from New York's Union Square Events will be the latest to join Delta's onboard offerings as the airline continues to resume its award-winning in-flight food and beverage service.

'At Delta, we are focused on delivering moments of delight for our customers, and our restaurant partners will help us do just that,' said Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. of In-Flight Service. 'Our specially curated menus will wow customers as we continue to create a best-in-class onboard dining experience that builds on our premium service and culture of innovation.'

Delta One and First Class customers on select U.S. coast-to-coast flights will be able to enjoy these meals starting next month. As premium business and leisure travelers return to the skies, Delta is taking a fresh approach to customers' onboard dining experience, serving unique flavors inspired by some the most popular restaurants across the U.S.

Over the past few months, Delta has thoughtfully reintroduced its onboard food and beverage offerings, serving customers new and better-for-you treats to enjoy. First-Class customers on select routes 1,500 miles and greater within North America, the Caribbean and Latin America are also served fresh meal options including premium sandwiches, salads and bowls.

SOUVLA: San Francisco favorite serves Greek cuisine with a twist

Souvla fans travel far and wide for their spit-roasted meat sandwiches and salads, many of which will be available on Delta flights alongside new dishes created exclusively for Delta. Customers will be able to enjoy Souvla's famous chicken salad and signature frozen Greek yogurt topped with vissino, a traditional Greek sour cherry syrup.

'As a longtime Delta flyer and Diamond Medallion Member, seeing Souvla meals served onboard is truly a dream come true,' said Charles Bililies, Founder & CEO of Souvla. 'We're so honored to bring our creative take on Greek cuisine to the skies and to be working alongside such a visionary team at Delta. We are thrilled to share the unique Greek flavors Souvla is known for with Delta's premium customers from our hometown of San Francisco.'

Souvla will be served in Delta One and First Class on flights from San Francisco to Boston and New York-JFK.Learn more about Souvla here.

UNION SQUARE EVENTS: New York City staple returns onboard with American classics

Delta customers have enjoyed menu items from Danny Meyer's Union Square Events (USE) onboard since 2013. USE menus will return to Delta flights this September, serving seasonal fan favorites like braised short rib with cheesy twice baked potato and a spinach and goat cheese frittata served with bacon and hash browns.

This fall, USE will move to a new, 70,000-square-foot space in Brooklyn that will house a best-in-class commissary operation to support Delta's catering operation in serving the fresh meals onboard.

'It's never been more important to deliver moments of enlightened hospitality by developing meals that bring together just the right amount of familiarity and creativity,' said Tony Mastellone, Division President of USE. 'We know USE and Delta share the same vision of providing excellent service and delicious dining experiences, and that common vision helps us achieve the best customer experience.'

Union Square Events will be served in Delta One and First Class on flights from New York-JFK to Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco.Learn more about Union Square Events here.

JON + VINNY'S: Customers will indulge in new menu items with a refreshed menu

Delta partners and chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo will bring refreshed menu items onboard launching this September. In June, Shook and Dotolo headlined Delta's return of hot food with their acclaimed fare, and they'll feature new items in September, including vegetarian pearl couscous salad, a hot pork shoulder sandwich, and caramelized red onion and rosemary focaccia.

Jon + Vinny's will be served in Delta One and First Class on flights from Los Angeles to New-York JFK, Washington D.C.-DCA and Boston. Learn more about Jon and Vinny's here.

COMING SOON: Locally sourced menus for Seattle customers

Later this fall, customers departing Seattle will also see special menu items made with local, fresh ingredients. Highlights include Skagit River Farms Polish kielbasa with Beecher's cauliflower mash, pan roasted chicken with fingerling potatoes, Skagit River Farms bacon, and Walla Walla caramelized onions in a kimchi butter sauce. Other menu items feature locally sourced ingredients like apples, trout, nuts, porcini mushrooms and halibut. Additionally, Delta will serve fresh bread and desserts from local Seattle bakeries.

Seattle favorites will be served in Delta One and First Class on flights from Seattle to New York-JFK and Boston.