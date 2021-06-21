Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Harvard Business Review: Delta's ‘change power' sets it apart for success

06/21/2021 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delta's 'change power' was a key attribute in how the airline successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and makes it poised for growth in the future. That assessment was featured in the Harvard Business Review's unveiling of a new business system designed to assess a company's ability to change.

The Harvard Business Review identified nine common traits, in three groups, that it says make companies excel at change, and that Delta exemplified:

  • Purpose, direction and connection.
  • Capacity, choreography and scaling.
  • Development, action and flexibility.

'Delta Air Lines has strengths in each of these three groups, which helps explain why it responded so well when the pandemic hit, relative to its competitors,' the Harvard Business Review wrote. 'The company is particularly strong in purpose, connection, and action.'

The actions Delta took at the onset of the pandemic - particularly the decision to block middle seats - offered a case study for the change power system's authors. It was a decision informed by listening to its customers. While on the on the surface it seemed straightforward, executing the mandate across a vast aircraft fleet, thousands of employees and a myriad of systems proved complicated.

'We start with the quick solution, and then look at how we can make it more efficient,' Delta V.P. - America's Pricing and Revenue Management Paul Baldoni told the Harvard Business review, summarizing an iterative, focused approach that ultimately addressed challenges across the entire organization.

The decision to block the middle seat was one of many difficult choices that had to be made by Delta's leadership and CEO Ed Bastian. Despite the pressures, he remained committed to his employees, confident that if they felt supported, they'd in-turn care for the airline's customers at a time when the airline was facing its most challenging days.

Bastian's strength in the change power traits, his ability to transfer them throughout the organization and employees' recognition of that leadership led him to be named among the top 10 CEOs in Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards for the Top CEOs of 2021, which named leaders who excelled at supporting their people throughout the pandemic. The recognition reflects his leadership - connecting with the Delta people through crisis by communicating purposefully and always acting to put people's health, safety and well-being first.

'Ed has been steadfast about putting people before profits,' said Joanne Smith, Delta's E.V.P. and Chief People Officer. 'That's a leadership lesson for the ages, and one that's made all the difference.'

Delta's people have been recognized, too. The airline earned the No. 1 spot in the J.D. Power 2021 North American Airline Satisfaction Study, underscoring the professionalism, care and humanity Delta people delivered during the pandemic.

'Delta's quick response to the pandemic illustrates how a large-scale, complex organization can lean into its strengths and effect major change in rather short order,' the Harvard Business Review wrote.

'The lesson,' the authors wrote, 'A company's capacity for change matters. A lot.'

Not finding what you need?
Search
Search

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 17:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
01:49pHARVARD BUSINESS REVIEW : Delta's ‘change power' sets it apart for success
PU
01:07pAMERICAN AIRLINES  : Airlines, unions urge U.S. to prosecute 'egregious onboard ..
RE
08:02aDELTA AIR LINES, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
06/18DELTA AIR LINES  : restores service to all pre-COVID Africa markets with Johanne..
PU
06/18DELTA AIR LINES  : Juneteenth events inspire continued commitment to diversity, ..
PU
06/18DELTA AIR LINES  : Virgin Atlantic FlyReady to streamline transatlantic journeys..
AQ
06/18DELTA AIR LINES  : Wolfe Research Upgrades Delta Air Lines to Outperform From Un..
MT
06/17Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outa..
RE
06/17DELTA AIR LINES  : and Virgin Atlantic to launch built-in digital health credent..
PU
06/17DELTA AIR LINES  : recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies i..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 321 M - -
Net income 2021 -519 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -55,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 759 M 28 759 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 56,33 $
Last Close Price 44,96 $
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
William Charles Carroll Co-Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Controller
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.11.81%28 759
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.97%22 171
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.26.98%17 771
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.66%16 468
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED13.85%13 620
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.24.36%13 601