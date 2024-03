March 15 (Reuters) - Rental car firm Hertz said on Friday it has appointed Gil West as its chief executive officer.

West, who has previously served as chief operating officer of Delta Airlines and GM's Cruise unit, will succeed Stephen Scherr, who has decided to step down as CEO and member of the Board.

Shares were down 2.2% at $7.41 in extended trade.

