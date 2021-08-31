Log in
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Join our team in the sky: Delta hiring flight attendants for 2021/22 class

08/31/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Delta is seeking to hire 1,500 safety and service-oriented professionals to join the 2021/22 flight attendant class.

Delta is seeking to hire 1,500 safety and service-oriented professionals to join the 2021/22 flight attendant class. These 1,500 openings are in addition to another 1,500 that Delta is already filling for candidates that had made it through hiring processes before the pandemic in early 2020. In all, Delta will have 3,000 new flight attendants serving customers for our summer 2022 flying and beyond.

'A career as a Delta flight attendant is one of adventure, passion and, above all else, safety,' said Julieta McCurry, Delta's Managing Director - Customer Experience & Learning of In-Flight Service. 'We're looking for the best of the best to join the Delta family as we connect our customers to the people and places they want to see, with the hospitality and service that sets us apart.'

Interested candidates can apply starting today at delta.com/careers by searching for the job title 'flight attendant' or by clicking here. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible as the job is in high demand and may only be posted for a few days.

What's required to be a Delta flight attendant?

At minimum, applicants must have a high school degree or GED, the ability to work in the U.S., speak English fluently and be at least 21 years of age by Jan. 1, 2022. Before their training start date, all new hire flight attendants (including current Delta employees who have been accepted into the training program) must be fully vaccinated. Flight attendants must be willing to fly both international and domestic routes and be flexible because Delta flights operate day and night, year-round.

With a global network spanning more than 300 destinations, Delta is also seeking language of destination applicants who have fluency in English and one of the following languages: Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Czech, Danish, Japanese and Hebrew.

You'll stand out if you have:

  • At least one year of work experience in personalized customer service, patient care or similar role.
  • Experience in a role ensuring the safety and/or care of others.


The top priority for every Delta flight attendant is to ensure the safety and comfort of all customers while providing exceptional service.

View the full list of responsibilities on delta.com/careers under the 'flight attendant' job description.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer and provides reasonable accommodation in its application and selection process for qualified individuals, including accommodations related to compliance with conditional job offer requirements. Supporting medical or religious documentation will be required where applicable.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 13:41:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
