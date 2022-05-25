Memorial Day weekend forecast: Delta issues travel waiver for Southeast & Northeast US

Due to forecasted weather in the Southeast and Northeast regions of the U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective on May 26-28, 2022.

Where:

Atlanta, GA (ATL)

Baltimore, MD (BWI)

Boston, MA (BOS)

Detroit, MI (DTW)

New York - LaGuardia, NY (LGA)

New York - Kennedy, NY (JFK)

Newark, NJ (EWR)

Washington D.C. - Dulles (IAD)

Washington D.C. - Reagan (DCA)

White Plains, NY (HPN)

When: May 26-28, 2022

Due to forecasted weather in the Southeast and Northeast regions of the U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective on May 26-28, 2022. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before May 31, 2022 the same cabin of service as originally booked.

If travel is rebooked after May 31, any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.