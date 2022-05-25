Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 02:02:13 pm EDT
38.07 USD   +2.27%
01:48pMEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST WEATHER : Delta issues travel waiver for Southeast & Northeast US
PU
12:30pDELTA AIR LINES : names its first Chief Digital Officer as company accelerates digital enhancements, investments
PU
08:46aDelta Air Lines to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
PR
Memorial Day weekend forecast weather: Delta issues travel waiver for Southeast & Northeast US

05/25/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
Due to forecasted weather in the Southeast and Northeast regions of the U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective on May 26-28, 2022.

Where:

  • Atlanta, GA (ATL)
  • Baltimore, MD (BWI)
  • Boston, MA (BOS)
  • Detroit, MI (DTW)
  • New York - LaGuardia, NY (LGA)
  • New York - Kennedy, NY (JFK)
  • Newark, NJ (EWR)
  • Washington D.C. - Dulles (IAD)
  • Washington D.C. - Reagan (DCA)
  • White Plains, NY (HPN)

When: May 26-28, 2022

Due to forecasted weather in the Southeast and Northeast regions of the U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective on May 26-28, 2022. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before May 31, 2022 the same cabin of service as originally booked.

If travel is rebooked after May 31, any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 17:47:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
