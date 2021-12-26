Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Omicron grounds hundreds more U.S. flights over holiday

12/26/2021 | 03:12pm EST
Hundreds of flights were canceled across the U.S. for a third day over the Christmas holiday as surging COVID-19 infections grounded flight crews.

Commercial airlines canceled more than 700 flights in the U.S. on Sunday, nearly 1,000 on Christmas Day and about 700 on Christmas Eve, according to a tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. Further cancellations were likely, and more than 1400 flights were delayed.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, during a peak travel time, forcing airlines to cancel flights with pilots and crew needing to be quarantined.

Delta Air Lines expected more than 300 of its flights to be canceled on Sunday, due to the virus and winter weather.

FlightAware data showed more than 2,000 flights were called off around the world on Sunday, and at least another seven thousand were delayed.

Omicron now accounts for nearly three-quarters of U.S. COVID-19 cases and as many as 90% in some areas, like the northeast. New U.S. coronavirus cases have risen 45% over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.

While recent research suggests Omicron produces milder illness and a lower rate of hospitalizations than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials remain cautious.


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 326 M - -
Net income 2021 669 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 065 M 25 065 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 39,30 $
Average target price 51,59 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.26%25 065
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.45%20 115
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.93%16 510
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.81%15 147
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.3.75%14 529
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.71%12 164