Route operated by LATAM is the only direct route between Brazil and Los Angeles and will allow connections with Delta to more than 20 destinations in the US, including San Francisco, Las Vegas and Seattle.

DELTA NEWS ON THE GO. Subscribe and follow.

Delta and LATAM's first new Joint Venture route in the Brazilian market has just landed in Los Angeles (LAX). The Boeing 777 aircraft departed São Paulo (GRU) on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and turned the largest city in California into LATAM's 22nd international destination from Brazil.

It is also LATAM Brazil's fifth destination in the U.S. after Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS), adding to Delta's daily flights from São Paulo to Atlanta and New York and, as of December, from Rio de Janeiro to Atlanta and New York (seasonal operation). Currently, LATAM is the major Brazilian airline connecting Brazil with the world, accounting for the most passengers flying Brazilian airlines to or from the country, according to Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency.

"The United States is one of the most sought-after international destinations for Brazilian travelers, so we are very excited to launch this route between São Paulo and Los Angeles in partnership with LATAM. This is the only direct flight to the West Coast from Brazil, which, in addition to being the fastest and most comfortable option for customers to explore this region of the United States, complements the numerous reciprocal benefits for frequent flyers, whether traveling for business or pleasure," said Danillo Barbizan, Delta Sales Manager in Brazil.

The new route will be able to transport an average of 110,000 travelers per year directly between the destinations, representing nearly 65%1 of the number of Brazilian tourists the Los Angeles Tourism Economics Forecast2 predicts will visit the city in 2024.

"The inauguration of this flight between Brazil and the U.S. West Coast is the result of the Joint Venture of two global companies that now offer customers simpler and faster trips with the best routes, schedules and connections", says Aline Mafra, Director of Sales and Marketing at LATAM Brazil. "With the start of this new international route, we continue with our commitment to increasingly connect Brazilians with the world and bring foreigners to discover the wonders of Brazil from our hub in Guarulhos."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony before the boarding in São Paulo/Guarulhos included remarks by Danillo Barbizan, Brazil Sales Manager for Delta Air Lines, and Camila Belinelli, Commercial Manager for LATAM Brazil. Delta Air Lines and LATAM crew members also participated in the event marking the beginning of this partnership.

The direct flight between São Paulo and Los Angeles takes 12 hours - a trip four hours shorter than connecting through Santiago or Lima, where LATAM also offers flights to LAX. From Los Angeles, LATAM customers will also be able to connect quickly with Delta flights traveling to more than 120 popular U.S. destinations, including San Francisco, Las Vegas and Seattle.

There are three weekly flights operating with Boeing 777 aircraft, which accommodates 38 passengers in the Premium Business cabin, 50 in Economy+ and 322 in Economy. After November 2023, the route will be operated on Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with capacity for 30 customers in the Premium Business cabin, 57 in Premium Economy and 213 in Economy.

Schedule of new Service between São Paulo/Guarulhos and Los Angeles

Flight Departure Arrival Operates GRU-LAX 11:20 p.m. 07:35 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday LAX-GRU 01:15 p.m. 05:15 a.m. Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

*Schedules subject to change.