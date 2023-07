Delta Air Lines, Inc. is an airline organized around three sectors of activity: - passenger transport (79.5% of net sales); - airfreight (2.1%); - others (18.4%). At the end of 2022, the group was operating a fleet of 902 aircraft, of which they owned 708. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (75.1%), Latin America (7.2%), Pacific (2.6%), and other (15.1%).

Sector Airlines