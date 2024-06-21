Routes & Destinations

Trade snow for sunshine: Delta's new flights from MSP to Aruba, St. Maarten and more

Delta will fly its largest-ever winter Latin schedule from Minneapolis-St. Paul, including new flights to Aruba and St. Maarten and more service to Grand Cayman and San Juan.

Jun 21, 2024 10:00am

This winter, Delta is serving up new travel options from Minneapolis-Saint Paul to the tropical paradises of Aruba and St. Maarten. The airline is also enhancing its service from MSP to Grand Cayman and San Juan, Puerto Rico, offering customers more opportunities to escape the cold and enjoy a tropical getaway.



"As the leading carrier from MSP to Latin America and the Caribbean, we're looking forward to increasing our seats to these popular destinations, offering unmatched convenience and expanded choices for our customers," said Joe Esposito, Delta's Senior Vice President - Network Planning. "With the addition of Aruba, St. Maarten and recently added Mazatlán, customers have three brand-new sunny destinations to look forward to this winter."

Delta's new flights to Aruba (AUA) will operate on Fridays and Sundays. Travelers can unwind on Eagle Beach, snorkel in the blue waters of Baby Beach, explore Arikok National Park and enjoy the vibrant nightlife of Oranjestad.

Delta flights to St. Maarten (SXM) will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays. Travelers can immerse themselves in the island's rich culture, visit the bustling Marigot Market, savor diverse cuisine at Grand Case, engage in water sports at Orient Bay and explore scenic hiking trails.

Delta is also increasing its services to Grand Cayman (GCM) with an additional weekly flight, totaling three, and to San Juan (SJU) with two more weekly trips, totaling 10. And there's more to come this winter with the recently announced flights to Mazatlán, Mexico (MZT), another new destination, further expanding Delta's footprint in Latin America.



With these new and expanded routes, Delta will operate 126 weekly flights and offer more than 20,000 seats per week from MSP to 15 stunning destinations this winter, including other popular places like Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Liberia, Costa Rica; and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

"The continued surge in international travel has been a key trend for MSP in recent years, and we are excited to see Delta add this new service," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP Airport. "With the addition of these new flights, Upper Midwest travelers now have their largest-ever range of options to Latin America and the Caribbean. It's a great time to start planning that winter escape."

Delta Sky Club customers can look forward to a comfortable start to a tropical getaway at Delta's Minneapolis hub. Earlier this year, the airline unveiled its third and largest Delta Sky Club at MSP, featuring seating for more than 450 guests, a first-of-its-kind Sky Deck and more.

Delta's St. Maarten and Aruba service will operate on the Boeing 757-200 (75D) seasonally this winter providing customers a choice of First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin options. Travelers in First Class can enjoy a chef-curated meal experience as well as complimentary premium wine, beer and spirits. Delta Comfort+ passengers can also enjoy complimentary beverages and more room to relax. Passengers in all cabins will enjoy more than 1,000 hours of complimentary premium entertainment via Delta Studio, in-seat power and fast, free Wi-Fi for Delta SkyMiles members.



Additionally, SkyMiles Members traveling to their sunny destinations can also enjoy Delta's new personalized seatback screen. Delta Sync seatback is a milestone update to the airline's industry-leading seatback screens that make them feel more like smart TVs while offering a host of day-of-travel tools for SkyMiles members designed to streamline their travel journey.

Customers looking to book their vacation to Latin America or the Caribbean can do so through Delta Vacations - with flights as well as expert-recommended hotels, rides and activities booked all in one place. Only with Delta Vacations, SkyMiles Members can earn toward Medallion Status on the flight, hotel, car rental, and activity components of their vacation; earn bonus miles in addition to flight miles; and use miles to pay for all or part of their trip, making their sunny escape even more rewarding.

Detailed flight schedules are as follows: