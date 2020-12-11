Log in
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
News 
All News

United Airlines expects more cash burn as virus cases spike

12/11/2020 | 05:44pm EST
United Airlines passenger jets taxi with New York City as a backdrop

(Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Friday average cash burn in the fourth quarter could jump up to $26 million per day, hurt by travel restrictions following a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.

The U.S. airline industry is still losing billions of dollars every month due to weak travel demand, exacerbated by recent coronavirus travel advisories that have discouraged holiday travel.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines also raised their cash burn expectations earlier this month.

United, which expects fourth-quarter revenue to drop close to 70% from a year earlier, said it now estimates average daily cash burn of about $24 million to $26 million, plus $10 million of average debt principal and severance payments per day in the quarter.

It had previously estimated daily cash burn of $15 million to $20 million.

The airline said it was confident of a recovery in 2021."Recent positive results in vaccine development and efficacy show an encouraging line of sight to the other side of the pandemic," United said.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 751 M - -
Net income 2020 -12 327 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,18x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 27 070 M 27 070 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 42,25 $
Last Close Price 42,62 $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
John Laughter Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-27.12%27 070
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.30%21 829
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.56%15 549
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-43.65%14 445
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.53%12 945
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-62.05%10 709
