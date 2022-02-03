Updated: Delta extends travel waiver due to winter weather in South Central Plains, Texas

Due to forecasted winter weather in the South Central Plains and Texas, Delta has extended a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Feb. 2-4.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 12:00 p.m. Feb. 3 with the latest applicable dates and locations.

Where:

Texas: Austin (AUS) Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Dallas-Love Field (DAL) San Antonio (SAT)

Arkansas: Fayetteville (XNA) Fort Smith (FSM) Little Rock (LIT)

Missouri: Kansas City (MCI) Springfield (SGF)

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City (OKC) Tulsa (TUL)

Tennessee: Memphis (MEM)

Mississippi: Jackson (JAN) Columbus (GTR)

Kansas: Wichita (ICT)



When: Feb. 2-4

Due to forecasted winter weather in the South Central Plains and Texas, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Feb. 2-4. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Feb. 8 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.