Updated: Delta issues travel waiver ahead of winter weather in Metro New York City Area and New England

Due to forecasted winter weather in the New York City metro area and New England, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective on March 12, 2022.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 5:45 p.m. March 10 with the latest applicable dates and locations.

Where:

Boston, MA (BOS)

New York, Kennedy-NY (JFK)

New York, LaGuardia, NY (LGA)

Newark, NJ (EWR)

White Plains, NY (HPN)

Providence, RI (PVD)

When: March 12

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Metro New York City Area and New England, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective on March 12, 2022. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before March 15, 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

If travel is rebooked after March 15, any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.