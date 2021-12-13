Log in
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Virgin Atlantic receives $530 million investment from shareholders

12/13/2021 | 10:46am EST
A Virgin Atlantic airline aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow Airport in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic said on Monday it had received 400 million pounds ($530 million) of new investment from its shareholders, Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines, to bolster its balance sheet and pay down debt.

The investment, designed to help Virgin recover from the pandemic, is split 204 million pounds from Virgin and the rest from Delta, with the ownership structure remaining unchanged. Richard Branson's Virgin Group owns 51%.

Virgin, which flies the highly profitable U.S. to UK route, had to fight for its survival last year as its planes remained grounded for months.

It raised cash, including a 1.2 billion pound rescue deal, and axed almost half of its staff to cut costs.

Virgin Atlantic said on Monday that with the full support of shareholders and creditors, it was set to recover after the U.S. borders reopened to British nationals, and as it benefits from pent up demand for next year.

"Virgin Atlantic's business has transformed, allowing them to emerge from the pandemic a stronger airline," Josh Bayliss, CEO of the Virgin Group.

($1 = 0.7547 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 068 M - -
Net income 2021 565 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 351 M 24 351 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.05%24 351
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.43%19 081
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.62%16 492
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%15 722
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.85%14 264
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED3.21%12 293