Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines, Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

White House urges Congress to pass separate aid bill for airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

The Trump administration is urging U.S. lawmakers to pass separate bills to aid airlines and other sectors, given failure to reach agreement on a broader package of stimulus funding, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Congress has been deadlocked over another round of economic stimulus aimed at blunting the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed over 200,000 people in the United States.

U.S. airlines, facing a huge drop in demand due to virus-related lockdowns, on Tuesday mounted a last-ditch bid to persuade Congress to approve a new $25 billion bailout to help avert thousands of furloughs set to begin Oct. 1.

Delta Air Lines has agreed to delay a decision on pilot furloughs until Nov. 1, the pilots union said on Tuesday.

Two key Republican senators this week introduced a bill that would authorize $28.8 billion in payroll aid for the airlines. But congressional aides say a stand-alone measure is unlikely to win passage given aid requests from so many other struggling industries.

McEnany said talks about a broader stimulus measure were continuing with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and said the White House's agreement to accept a measure valued at $1.5 trillion could still lead to some progress.

In the absence of a bigger bill, she urged Pelosi to work on separate legislation to address the needs of airlines, which have warned that they will be forced to carry out mass layoffs unless they receive additional assistance.

"The onus is really on Speaker Pelosi, so we encourage her to send one-off bills, perhaps airline funding, or other elements that we could work through the process to get to the American people," she told a briefing at the White House.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a member of House Democratic leadership, said the House in mid-May passed a comprehensive $3.4 trillion coronavirus-response bill that the administration rejected, and said any bill had to be "a meaningful agreement."

"We can't have a cosmetic fake agreement. ... That's what the president wants, a fake agreement," he told a weekly briefing.

By Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
12:29pDelta to delay pilot furlough decision until Nov 1, union says
RE
09:46aHOW A FORTUNATE FEW AIRLINES PROFIT : Lots of Cargo
DJ
09:13aHOW A FORTUNATE FEW AIRLINES PROFIT : Lots of Cargo
DJ
02:41aBlackRock, JPMorgan climate votes at odds as new rules loom
RE
09/21Two key GOP senators propose $28.8 billion in airline assistance to avoid job..
RE
09/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Lower; Dow Drops More Than 500..
DJ
09/21Stock Losses Accelerate; Dow Drops More Than 700 Points
DJ
09/21LAST IN, FIRST OUT : Female pilots bear brunt of airline job cuts
RE
09/19U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER PELOSI DISCUSSES : sources
RE
09/18U.S. House Speaker Pelosi discusses aid with airline CEOs -sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 988 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 650 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,32x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 18 944 M 18 944 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,19 $
Last Close Price 29,82 $
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.01%18 944
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.70%15 126
AIR CHINA LIMITED-32.24%15 038
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.75%12 906
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-12.22%11 271
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.64%9 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group