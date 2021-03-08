Log in
Delta Air Lines, Inc.

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Women Who Keep Delta Climbing: First Officer Monique Grayson

03/08/2021 | 05:21pm EST
Women's History Month began March 1 and is an annual celebration commemorating and encouraging the vital role of women in American history. On Monday, March 8, the month-long celebration corresponds with International Women's Day - a focal point in the movement for women's rights. ​

​As one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women, promoting diversity and intersectional empowerment of women is key to Delta's culture and success. To celebrate women's history and the impact women make on our world every single day, Delta is highlighting women across the business all month long.

On International Women's Day, we are thrilled and proud to share the story of Delta First Officer Monique Grayson.

'I knew I had the desire to become a pilot when I was approximately 12 years old,' said Grayson. 'I'm just hoping in the future, people will see people such as myself, and believe that whatever goal they have, they can accomplish it.'

Watch Monique Grayson's full interview.

At Delta, we are committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the broadest sense as part of our work to connect and reflect the world. Delta drives meaningful impact by actively seeking diversity, boldly pursuing equity and consciously promoting inclusion while holding ourselves accountable to these goals.

Delta's senior cross-divisional Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council, made up nearly 30 executive leaders, ensures these goals are embedded throughout the organization by evaluating corporate and divisional metrics, programs and proposals. We also have 10 Business Resource Groups with over 24,000 actively engaged employees to ensure that diverse perspectives are brought to the table, serving as our strategists and thought leaders on business issues. As part of our holistic, comprehensive DEI strategy, Delta has placed a focus on closing representation gaps and systemic change by becoming an anti-racism, anti-discrimination organization. Learn more about Delta's steps toward racial equity.

As a 'Best Workplace for Diversity,' Delta has been recognized as a 'Best Workplace for Women' by Great Place To Work® and Fortune for three years in a row, 'Top-Rated Workplaces for Veterans' by Indeed, and 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.'

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 08 March 2021


© Publicnow 2021
