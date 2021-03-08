Women Who Keep Delta Climbing: First Officer Monique Grayson

Women's History Month began March 1 and is an annual celebration commemorating and encouraging the vital role of women in American history. On Monday, March 8, the month-long celebration corresponds with International Women's Day - a focal point in the movement for women's rights. ​

​As one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women, promoting diversity and intersectional empowerment of women is key to Delta's culture and success. To celebrate women's history and the impact women make on our world every single day, Delta is highlighting women across the business all month long.

On International Women's Day, we are thrilled and proud to share the story of Delta First Officer Monique Grayson.

'I knew I had the desire to become a pilot when I was approximately 12 years old,' said Grayson. 'I'm just hoping in the future, people will see people such as myself, and believe that whatever goal they have, they can accomplish it.'

