Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

‘Not stepping back, only moving forward': Delta reaffirms commitment to cleanliness through innovation, partnerships and the Delta people

04/21/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With demand for travel on the rise and many customers returning to flying for the first time in months, health and safety are as important to Delta as ever. That's why the airline is continuing to lead the industry in enhancing its cleanliness commitments through innovative solutions and new processes.

What's next? The airline's kiosks and counters in Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Minneapolis will soon be the first to feature new antiviral, continuously-disinfecting surface coatings recently authorized by the EPA for Delta's use.

BiaXamTM, a product developed by Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers, kills the COVID-19 virus and provides sustained protection for customers and employees against a range of other surface contaminants.

'The Delta team continues to build on the cleanliness enhancements we've implemented over the past year to delivering on our high standard for disinfection across the travel experience,' said Jonathan Litzenberger, Managing Director of Global Cleanliness Strategy at Delta. 'We're investing in BiaXam as part of our commitment to clean innovation during the pandemic and beyond. This technology will provide an added layer of protection and allow us to improve both the effectiveness and efficiency of our approach.'

Delta will look to expand its use to other airports pending further EPA approval.

'BiaXam is the first polymer product that has demonstrated long-lasting supplemental performance against SARS-CoV-2 to receive EPA emergency exemption,' said Dr. Vijay Mhetar, S.V.P. & Chief Technology Officer at Kraton. 'Innovation and safety are core Kraton principles. The opportunity to collaborate with Delta to further enhance their cleaning protocols and public safety is a tremendous privilege.'

Ongoing partnerships, enhanced protocols

The airline's Global Cleanliness organization - launched last year - also continues to work with partners like Reckitt, the makers of Lysol, to develop other science-backed cleaning technologies and processes that ensure the health and safety of customers and employees.

Additionally, Delta is dedicating its own robust employee resources to help airport teams around the system consistently meet the airline's high standards. So far, more than 100 clean specialists help to oversee Delta's quality assurance program, collecting data to ensure the effectiveness of cleaning protocols for a range of high-touch surfaces throughout the travel ribbon.

'Customers want to feel that they and their families are safe when traveling with Delta,' said Dayka Belt, a clean specialist for Delta. 'It's important that we take the steps to provide additional layers of cleanliness to reassure customers that we're doing everything we can to keep them healthy.'

More science-backed health and safety efforts

In recent months, as part of Delta's commitment to the Delta CareStandard and layers of protection throughout the travel journey, the team has led efforts to:  install onboard hand sanitizer stations and antimicrobial lavatory lighting; introduce contactless payment technology onboard to minimize touchpoints during the payment process; provision Lysol Disinfecting Wipes to clean customer-facing areas at airports and on aircraft; and work with TSA to ensure checkpoint cleanliness in airports nationwide.   

Don't forget: Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are the two most important things you can do to stop the spread - which is why we've partnered with Georgia to create a mass vaccination site at the Delta Flight Museum adjacent to our global headquarters in Atlanta, accelerating Georgia's vaccination efforts.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 20:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
04:34p&LSQUO;NOT STEPPING BACK, ONLY MOVIN : Delta reaffirms commitment to cleanliness..
PU
04/20Calls for a Home Depot boycott over GA voting laws
RE
04/20DELTA AIR LINES  : to launch new Portland-Seoul route in fall 2021
PU
04/20DELTA AIR LINES  : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Delta Air Lines PT to $48 From $40, Ma..
MT
04/20DELTA AIR LINES  : Athens service returns in May for vaccinated travelers; new P..
PU
04/20Dow, S&P 500 on Track for Second Straight Day of Losses
DJ
04/19SAFETY AND CARE EN ESPAÑOL : Delta and Emory share important travel and safety t..
PU
04/19CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES  : Air France-KLM may raise more capital in 2021
RE
04/19DELTA AIR LINES  : reports a first quarter pre-tax loss of $2.9 billion
AQ
04/19February 2021 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom; Passenger traffic..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 800 M - -
Net income 2021 -827 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -32,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 334 M 28 334 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 54,65 $
Last Close Price 44,45 $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
William Charles Carroll Co-Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Controller
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.54%28 334
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.26%20 915
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.67%18 157
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.16.30%17 794
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%14 909
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.20.84%13 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ