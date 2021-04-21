‘Not stepping back, only moving forward': Delta reaffirms commitment to cleanliness through innovation, partnerships and the Delta people

With demand for travel on the rise and many customers returning to flying for the first time in months, health and safety are as important to Delta as ever. That's why the airline is continuing to lead the industry in enhancing its cleanliness commitments through innovative solutions and new processes.

What's next? The airline's kiosks and counters in Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Minneapolis will soon be the first to feature new antiviral, continuously-disinfecting surface coatings recently authorized by the EPA for Delta's use.

BiaXamTM, a product developed by Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers, kills the COVID-19 virus and provides sustained protection for customers and employees against a range of other surface contaminants.

'The Delta team continues to build on the cleanliness enhancements we've implemented over the past year to delivering on our high standard for disinfection across the travel experience,' said Jonathan Litzenberger, Managing Director of Global Cleanliness Strategy at Delta. 'We're investing in BiaXam as part of our commitment to clean innovation during the pandemic and beyond. This technology will provide an added layer of protection and allow us to improve both the effectiveness and efficiency of our approach.'

Delta will look to expand its use to other airports pending further EPA approval.

'BiaXam is the first polymer product that has demonstrated long-lasting supplemental performance against SARS-CoV-2 to receive EPA emergency exemption,' said Dr. Vijay Mhetar, S.V.P. & Chief Technology Officer at Kraton. 'Innovation and safety are core Kraton principles. The opportunity to collaborate with Delta to further enhance their cleaning protocols and public safety is a tremendous privilege.'

Ongoing partnerships, enhanced protocols

The airline's Global Cleanliness organization - launched last year - also continues to work with partners like Reckitt, the makers of Lysol, to develop other science-backed cleaning technologies and processes that ensure the health and safety of customers and employees.

Additionally, Delta is dedicating its own robust employee resources to help airport teams around the system consistently meet the airline's high standards. So far, more than 100 clean specialists help to oversee Delta's quality assurance program, collecting data to ensure the effectiveness of cleaning protocols for a range of high-touch surfaces throughout the travel ribbon.

'Customers want to feel that they and their families are safe when traveling with Delta,' said Dayka Belt, a clean specialist for Delta. 'It's important that we take the steps to provide additional layers of cleanliness to reassure customers that we're doing everything we can to keep them healthy.'

More science-backed health and safety efforts

In recent months, as part of Delta's commitment to the Delta CareStandard and layers of protection throughout the travel journey, the team has led efforts to: install onboard hand sanitizer stations and antimicrobial lavatory lighting; introduce contactless payment technology onboard to minimize touchpoints during the payment process; provision Lysol Disinfecting Wipes to clean customer-facing areas at airports and on aircraft; and work with TSA to ensure checkpoint cleanliness in airports nationwide.

Don't forget: Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are the two most important things you can do to stop the spread - which is why we've partnered with Georgia to create a mass vaccination site at the Delta Flight Museum adjacent to our global headquarters in Atlanta, accelerating Georgia's vaccination efforts.