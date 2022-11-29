Delta Apparel Adds Depth to Executive Team

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear, lifestyle apparel, and direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment strategies, announced today that Justin Grow has rejoined the Company in the role of Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer.

Justin will work closely with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Bob Humphreys, and Board of Directors on strategic and corporate development initiatives; oversee the Company’s legal, compliance, human resources, and administrative functions; and assist with investor relations efforts.

Mr. Humphreys commented, “We are excited to add Justin’s leadership and business perspective to our executive team. Justin brings a wealth of versatility and subject matter expertise gained through years of experience with public and private companies competing across a variety of industries. He knows Delta Apparel’s business intimately from having spent the better part of a decade as our Vice President of Administration and General Counsel and serving as a director for several of our portfolio companies. Justin’s energy and stewardship were instrumental to our organic growth during that time and key to our acquisition of the Salt Life brand and several foundational pieces of our digital print business. We look forward to Justin once again contributing to the many growth opportunities ahead for our Company and creating value for shareholders.”

Before joining Delta Apparel in 2011, Justin served in leadership roles for ScanSource, Inc., a Fortune 1000 technology distributor (NASDAQ: SCSC), and 3V Sigma USA, Inc., a leading producer of advanced specialty chemicals. Justin began his career with the Am Law 200 law firm Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. and most recently served as General Counsel and Secretary of Security Group, Inc., a multi-national finance company, where he led its legal, compliance, credit reporting, and central bankruptcy teams.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,600 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

