Delta Apparel, Inc. : to Participate at 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that it will participate virtually in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference. The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Interested investors should contact Delta Apparel Investor Relations at investor.relations@deltaapparel.com, or their Roth representative, to secure a meeting time. Discussion materials for the event will be available on Delta Apparel's website at https://www.deltaapparelinc.com/news-media/presentations.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the on-demand, digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go’s proprietary technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business digital platform. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its ecommerce sites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,700 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

