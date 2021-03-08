Log in
DELTA APPAREL, INC.

Delta Apparel, Inc. : to Participate at 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

03/08/2021 | 03:00pm EST
Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that it will participate virtually in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference. The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Interested investors should contact Delta Apparel Investor Relations at investor.relations@deltaapparel.com, or their Roth representative, to secure a meeting time. Discussion materials for the event will be available on Delta Apparel's website at https://www.deltaapparelinc.com/news-media/presentations.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the on-demand, digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go’s proprietary technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business digital platform. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its ecommerce sites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,700 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.


All news about DELTA APPAREL, INC.
02/17DELTA APPAREL, INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
02/15DELTA APPAREL  : Earnings Call Transcript Q1 2021
02/11DELTA APPAREL  : 2021 Annual Meeting Presentation
02/08DELTA APPAREL  : Xbrl q1 2021
02/08DELTA APPAREL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
02/08DELTA APPAREL, INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
02/08DELTA APPAREL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
02/08DELTA APPAREL  : Reports Strong Start to Fiscal 2021 with First Quarter Results ..
01/12DELTA APPAREL, INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
01/12DELTA APPAREL  : Announces Stronger than Expected First Quarter Sales
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 420 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float 60,7%
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 31,00 $
Last Close Price 25,80 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert W. Humphreys Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deborah H. Merril Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
George Jay Gogue Lead Independent Director
James Bradley Campbell Independent Director
Alexander A. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA APPAREL, INC.28.55%180
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE2.41%314 079
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-15.74%38 220
VF CORPORATION-7.77%30 855
MONCLER S.P.A.-1.18%14 921
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-17.07%14 079
