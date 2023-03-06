Advanced search
    DLA   US2473681037

DELTA APPAREL, INC.

(DLA)
03:08:22 2023-03-06 pm EST
13.80 USD   -1.46%
02:43pDelta Apparel, Inc. to Participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference
10:52aSalt Life Brand Expands Into Home Furnishings; Salt Life Home Collection to Launch in 2024
03/03Delta Apparel, Inc. - Salt Life Brand Expands Into Home Furnishings
Delta Apparel, Inc. to Participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference

03/06/2023 | 02:43pm EST
Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear, lifestyle apparel, and on-demand digital print strategies, announced today that it will participant at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference being held March 12-14, 2023, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California. The Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings on Monday, March 13, 2023, and Tuesday, March 14, 2023, to discuss its business strategy and financial results. To schedule a meeting with Delta Apparel, Inc., please contact Roth at oneononerequests@roth.com.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing proprietary DTG2Go technology and innovation to customer supply chains. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,500 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 484 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 98,0 M 98,0 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 60,5%
Managers and Directors
Robert W. Humphreys Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy P. Bubanich Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
Justin M. Grow Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
George Jay Gogue Independent Director
James Bradley Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA APPAREL, INC.31.95%98
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE19.89%432 932
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.11%40 400
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED2.95%23 386
MONCLER S.P.A.22.79%17 380
VF CORPORATION-4.89%10 206