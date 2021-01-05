Log in
DELTA APPAREL, INC.

(DLA)
Delta Apparel, Inc. : to Present at ICR Conference 2021

01/05/2021
Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that it will participate virtually in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. The Company will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available during the conference for other discussions with investors. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Delta Apparel's website at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Real Player or Windows Media Player is required to listen to the webcast.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the on-demand, digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go’s proprietary technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business digital platform. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its ecommerce sites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,900 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 430 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 7 860
Free-Float 60,2%
Technical analysis trends DELTA APPAREL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 20,07 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert W. Humphreys Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deborah H. Merril Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Robert E. Staton Independent Director
George Jay Gogue Lead Independent Director
James Bradley Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA APPAREL, INC.-0.02%140
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE0.23%316 321
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.2.41%46 452
VF CORPORATION0.00%33 197
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED0.94%17 001
MONCLER S.P.A.-0.28%15 509
