  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Delta Apparel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLA   US2473681037

DELTA APPAREL, INC.

(DLA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/03 01:45:20 pm
30.6604 USD   +3.09%
01:50pDelta Apparel, Inc. to Present at ICR Conference 2022
BU
2021DELTA APPAREL : Proxy Statement FY 2021
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : Delta Apparel
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Apparel, Inc. to Present at ICR Conference 2022

01/03/2022 | 01:50pm EST
Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that it will participate virtually in the 2022 ICR Conference. The Company will host a fireside chat on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available during the conference for other discussions with investors. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Delta Apparel's website at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Real Player or Windows Media Player is required to listen to the webcast.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 487 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 209 M 209 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 8 469
Free-Float 61,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert W. Humphreys Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deborah H. Merril President
Simone C. Walsh Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
George Jay Gogue Independent Director
James Bradley Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA APPAREL, INC.0.00%209
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE0.00%416 527
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.0.00%50 612
V.F. CORPORATION0.00%28 760
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%28 586
MONCLER S.P.A.0.00%19 627