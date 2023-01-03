Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Apparel, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLA   US2473681037

DELTA APPAREL, INC.

(DLA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:45 2023-01-03 pm EST
11.00 USD   +3.68%
03:28pDelta Apparel, Inc. to Present at ICR Conference 2023
BU
2022Delta Apparel Files $150 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
2022Delta Apparel, Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delta Apparel, Inc. to Present at ICR Conference 2023

01/03/2023 | 03:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear, lifestyle apparel, and direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment strategies, announced today that it will present at the ICR Conference 2023 being held at the Grand Lakes Resorts located in Orlando, Florida. The Company will host a “fireside chat” on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its business strategy and financial results and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Delta Apparel's website at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Real Player or Windows Media Player is required to listen to the webcast.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to its customer’s supply chains. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,600 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DELTA APPAREL, INC.
03:28pDelta Apparel, Inc. to Present at ICR Conference 2023
BU
2022Delta Apparel Files $150 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
2022Delta Apparel, Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
2022Delta Apparel, Inc. Announces Resignation of Simone C. Walsh as Chief Financial Officer
CI
2022Delta Apparel, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Delta Apparel Adds Depth to Executive Team
BU
2022Delta Apparel, Inc. Announces That Justin Grow Has Rejoined the Company in the Role of ..
CI
2022DELTA APPAREL, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Delta Apparel, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 2, 20..
CI
2022Delta Apparel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results; Full Year Net S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 515 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 74,3 M 74,3 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 8 623
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart DELTA APPAREL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Apparel, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA APPAREL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 10,61 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Robert W. Humphreys Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy P. Bubanich Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
Justin M. Grow Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
George Jay Gogue Independent Director
James Bradley Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA APPAREL, INC.0.00%74
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE2.09%370 647
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.0.00%40 853
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%22 826
MONCLER S.P.A.2.34%14 513
VF CORPORATION0.00%10 726